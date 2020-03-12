Coronavirus Cases In India Rise To 73; Home Ministry To Set Up 1300 Containment Centres

The Ministry of Health on Thursday has confirmed the total number of coronavirus cases to 73 in India. The states of Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have reported maximum cases across the country. Of total 73 cases, 56 are Indian nationals and the rest are foreigners, as per the Union Health Ministry data till 11 AM. A total of 10,57,506 have been screened in India so far.

MHA to build 1300 containment centres

According to sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs will create more than 1300 containment centres across the country with the help of the Ministry of Health and the different state governments. Sources add that the local district CMO will be a point of contact to the health ministry in running the operations. Out of these, the World Health Organisation is also helping to create isolation chambers which are required and also providing the hazmat suits that are required by medical officials on a daily basis.

State-wise List of confirmed cases in India:

Kerala 17

Maharashtra 11

UP 10

Delhi 6

Karnataka 4

UT Laddakh 3

Rajasthan 1

Telangana 1

Tamil Nadu 1

Jammu And Kashmir 1

Punjab 1

Indians tested positive 56

Foreigners tested positive 17

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday that there are about 6,000 Indian nationals in various provinces of Iran right now, including 1,100 pilgrims mainly from Ladakh, J&K and Maharashtra, nearly 300 students primarily from J&K. He said that the government was taking all the necessary steps to ensure their return.

The Central government has also issued detailed guidelines for a concerted and whole government approach to prevent the further imposition of virus cases and to build up a comprehensive and robust response system. There have been total 1,21654 of positive coronavirus cases across the globe so far.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ailments may take three to six weeks to rebound. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed, but more than 58,000 already have recovered.

(With agency inputs)