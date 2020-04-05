The Debate
Scindia Calls Upon People To Heed PM Modi's '9 Pm' Appeal, Warns Against Congregation

Politics

Jyotiraditya Scindia called upon his fellow citizens to light a lamp in the balcony of their homes for 9 minutes at 9 pm to defeat the darkness of COVID-19

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jyotiraditya Scindia

On Sunday, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia called upon his fellow citizens to light a lamp in the balcony of their homes for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to defeat the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic on the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the same time, he stressed that social distancing must be maintained. Scindia requested people not to congregate on this occasion. 

Read: ICMR Rules Out Possibility Of Airborne Transmission Of COVID-19, Cites Existing Evidence

'We have to end the darkness'

Currently, there are 3577 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 275 people have recovered while 83 individuals have lost their lives. On April 3, PM Modi shared a video message with the people of India. He urged everyone to switch off the lights at 9 pm on April 5 and light a lamp, candle or flashlights for 9 minutes to showcase unity in the fight against the novel coronavirus. However, the PM cautioned against congregating for this purpose. 

Read: With COVID-19 On Agenda, PM Modi Dials Political Leaders And Former PMs & Presidents

PM Modi remarked, "We have to end the darkness and uncertainly that has arisen due to the coronavirus crisis and proceed towards light and certainty. In order to defeat the darkness of the coronavirus crisis, we must spread the power of light in all 4 directions. So, all of us must challenge the darkness of the coronavirus crisis on this Sunday, April 5. We must introduce it to the power of light. I want 9 minutes of your time on April 5 at 9 pm. On April 5 at 9 pm, close the lights of your home and light candle, diya, torch or mobile's flashlight on the doorsteps of your home or in the balcony for 9 minutes."

Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Adds Cool 'light Out' Effect To '9 Min' Covid Art

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally Increases To 3577; 83 Casualties Reported

First Published:
