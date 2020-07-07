'Fight Between Justice & Injustice': Scindia Takes A Dig At Cong; Confident Over BJP's Win

Ahead of the Assembly bypolls, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday stated the upcoming polls to be a fight between justice and injustice, not between political parties. This comes as BJP along with the opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh are preparing for the upcoming bypolls in the state even though dates are yet to be announced. As per the rule, bypolls are to be conducted within six months of the Assembly seats falling vacant. In this scenario, the six months deadline ends on September 10

Taking to Twitter, Scindia mentioned that the result of these bypolls will highlight the area of injustice, adding that the public stands with BJP.

आगामी उपचुनाव में लड़ाई कांग्रेस Vs भाजपा नहीं है I यह लड़ाई न्याय और अन्याय के बीच है। इन उपचुनावों का परिणाम बताएगा कि जहां-जहां अन्याय की सरकार होती है, उस सरकार के विरुद्ध भारतीय जनता पार्टी के साथ जनता खड़ी होती है। pic.twitter.com/ZJRPklEzyf — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 7, 2020

Madhya Pradesh Bypolls

The bypolls in the state have to conducted by September 10. BJP at least needs to win 9 sets out the vacant 24 seats. The BJP has currently 107 MLAs, while the Congress has 92. The BJP had earlier claimed the support of 7 more MLAs.

Of the 24 seats that go to polls, 16 falls in the Gwalior region which is considered as Scindia’s stronghold. The 24 seats where polls are to be held include Jaura (Morena), Sumawali (Morena), Morena, Dimni (Morena), Ambah (Morena), Mehgaon (Bhind), Surkhi (Sagar), Byohari (Sahdol), Anuppur, Agar, Harpiplaya (Dewas), Sanwer (Indore), Sanchi (Vidisha), Suwasara (Mandsaur), Gohad (Bhind), Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra (Gwalior), Bhander (Gwalior), Karaira (Shivpuri), Ratkheda (Shivpuri), Bamori (Guna), Ashok Nagar, Mungawali (Ashok Nagar).

Fall of Kamal Nath government

The Kamal Nath government plunged into crisis after Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10 followed by 22 MP Congress MLAs putting in their papers. Ruling on a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test, a two-judge SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened on for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands. Most importantly, the rebel MLAs were not compelled to attend the session. As the Congress party was short of a majority, Kamal Nath announced his resignation on March 20. Subsequently, Chouhan took oath as the MP CM for the fourth time.

