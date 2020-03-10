Scindia's Aunt Yashodhara Raje Played A Major Role In Resignation Decision: Sources

In a major development in the Madhya Pradesh political chaos, sources on Tuesday have reported that Joytiraditya Scindia’s aunt and Madhavrao’s sister Yashodhara Raje Scindia played a key role in Scindia's decision to rethink ties with Congress. Sources further said, Yashodhara Raje has been trying to convince Scindia since the early fallout and snub by Kamal. Scindia resigned from the Congress party on Tuesday.

Further sources mentioned that Scindia has changed his mind 45 days ago and has been in touch with Shivraj Singh Chouhan ever since. Belonging to the Maratha clan, BJP leader Yashodhara Raje Scindia is the former minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Religious Trusts and Endowment in Government of Madhya Pradesh.

In a sensational twist to the Madhya Pradesh political crisis, Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. After the meeting, Shah and Scindia left together, with the miffed Congress leader leaving behind the Range Rover he had driven into 7LKM.

Tuesday's developments come at a time that the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government appears to be on the brink, with the MLAs who are loyal to Scindia apparently ready to resign, their numbers posing a fatal threat to the maintainability of the Congress government. At the time of writing, there are said to be at least 18 Congress MLAs in Bengaluru, while other purported rebels are in Delhi and in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath's entire cabinet resigned on Monday evening, in an apparent effort to create space for a rejig to placate the rebel camp.

The Congress high-command had also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, following his resignation, the Congress claimed that he had been 'expelled' and quoted party chief Sonia Gandhi in its statement. As per sources, Scindia's dissatisfaction had taken a firm shape over a month ago.

Scindia is expected to address a news briefing on Tuesday. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father

