Sena Attacks Congress Again; 'send Those Against Savarkar's Bharat Ratna To Andaman Jail'

Making a big statement on Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday has said that those insulting Savarkar should be jailed. Batting yet again for Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, the Sena MP said that his party is unmoved on the demand. He has said that people speaking against Savarkar will understand his role in nation-building only when they are put in the same prison in Andaman where the British had lodged Savarkar.

This comes as yet another point of difference between the Maha-Aghadi alliance partners - Congress and Sena. While Raut had earlier said that those speaking against Savarkar has dirt in their mind, Congress' former president Rahul Gandhi had mocked him while addressing a rally in the national capital.

In December last year, Congress Seva Dal's training camp in Bhopal distributed anti-Savarakar booklet titled ‘How brave was Veer Savarkar?’ The booklet claimed that Savarkar allegedly wanted Hindu men to rape women from the minority community. Moreover, Seva Dal National president Laalji Desai alleged that Savarkar had received pension from the British and had apologised several times. It went on to claim that Savarkar was in a homosexual relationship with Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. The booklet was based on the ‘Freedom at Midnight’ book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre.

Rahul Gandhi's jibe on Savarkar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 14 said he "will die but never apologise" for speaking the "truth" as he is a Gandhi and not a Savarkar. Addressing the Congress' mega "Bharat Bachao Rally" at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, he took a dig at the BJP for demanding an apology for his "rape in India" remark and said, "The BJP asked me to apologise. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi, and I will never apologise for speaking the truth."

BJP's poll promise in Maharashtra

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP in its manifesto had pitched for honouring Savarkar with the Bharat Ratna. Under its manifesto section 'State's identity, proud heritage' - the BJP made the poll promise of honouring Veer Savarkar, Savitribai Phule, and Jyotiba Phule with the award.

