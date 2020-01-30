Sena Blasts 'snake' Sharjeel For Defaming Anti-CAA Push, Warns Centre Of 'civil War' Plot

Shiv Sena on Thursday indirectly accused the Centre of conspiring to push educated youth towards extremism. In the editorial of Sena mouthpiece Saamana, party MP Sanjay Raut stated that it was more important to examine who was driving individuals such as Sharjeel Imam and Kanhaiya Kumar to make anti-national statements.

Contending that the social and religious harmony in the country was almost over, he alleged that some forces wanted to ensure that “civil war” in India continues. Moreover, Raut maintained that it was the government’s responsibility to make sure that another Sharjeel-like individual does not come into the limelight.

Sanjay Raut opined, “It should be examined who is instigating this poison in the minds of such educated youths. The question is not about one Sharjeel Imam or Kanhaiya Kumar. This is a conspiracy to push the youth towards extremism. The social and religious harmony in India is almost over."

He added, "There is a conspiracy to ensure that the Hindu-Muslim divide happens and a civil war akin to Iraq and Afghanistan continues. On Sharjeel has been caught. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that a second Sharjeel isn’t developed.”

'Imam has let down the Muslims of the country'

The Sena MP expressed strong condemnation for Sharjeel terming him as a “snake”. Raut reckoned that Imam’s remarks had let down all Indian Muslims. Furthermore, he observed that Imam had defamed all the peaceful protests against the CAA.

“Because of this snake called Sharjeel, the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act happening across the country have been defamed. So far, no one had made any anti-national statements in these protests. By threatening to cut Assam from India, Imam has let down the Muslims of the country,” the editorial stated.

'Break India' remarks

The controversy came to light on January 25 when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video that features Imam, a key organizer of the Shaheen Bagh protests. In the video purportedly from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, he is heard saying that 5 lakh people can come together and permanently cut the North-East from India. Moreover, he stressed that this was the only way in which the Indian government would pay heed to the concerns of the protesters. He was arrested on January 28.

In the video, Imam said, "If we have 5 lakh organized people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

