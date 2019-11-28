Sena-Cong-NCP Govt To Open 'One Rupee Clinics', Provide health Insurance To Every Citizen

The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' alliance released its Common Minimum Programme (CMP) on Thursday ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. In the CMP, it has been mentioned that the alliance will soon be launching one Rupee clinics at the Taluka levels to ensure good and affordable healthcare for all the citizens. The clinics will facilitate all pathological tests, it said. Along with it, the alliance will provide health insurance cover to every citizen of the state. Apart from it, the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alliance will be establishing super specialty hospitals and medical colleges in all the districts.

Other pointers of CMP

According to the Common Minimum Program, the alliance of Sena-NCP-Congress begins with a preamble stating that the coalition is committed to uphold the "secular values" enshrined in the Constitution. Farmers are the main priority for the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance as per the CMP. They have also focused on various other issues like unemployment, women, education, urban development, industry and social justice.

Uddhav to be sworn-in as CM

Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray who was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously on Tuesday and is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government.

Apart from Uddhav Thackeray, six other MLAs will be taking an oath- two from each party. From NCP- Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil will be taking the oath, while from Congress- Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut will be taking the oath. From the Shiv Sena- Subhash Desai and Eknath Desai will take an oath on Thursday evening. According to sources, no deputy Chief Minister will take an oath on Thursday as the discussions are still on.

