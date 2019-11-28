The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sena-Cong-NCP Govt To Open 'One Rupee Clinics', Provide health Insurance To Every Citizen

Politics

Maharashtra's NCP-Sena-Cong alliance in their CMP mentioned that they will be launching One Rupee Clinics at Taluka level

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Maharashtra

The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' alliance released its Common Minimum Programme (CMP) on Thursday ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. In the CMP, it has been mentioned that the alliance will soon be launching one Rupee clinics at the Taluka levels to ensure good and affordable healthcare for all the citizens. The clinics will facilitate all pathological tests, it said. Along with it, the alliance will provide health insurance cover to every citizen of the state. Apart from it, the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alliance will be establishing super specialty hospitals and medical colleges in all the districts. 

Other pointers of CMP

According to the Common Minimum Program, the alliance of Sena-NCP-Congress begins with a preamble stating that the coalition is committed to uphold the "secular values" enshrined in the Constitution. Farmers are the main priority for the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance as per the CMP. They have also focused on various other issues like unemployment, women, education, urban development, industry and social justice. 

Read: Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra Governor Koshyari ahead of taking over as Maha CM

Uddhav to be sworn-in as CM

Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray who was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously on Tuesday and is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government.

Read: Uddhav Thackeray: Here's his journey from Saamana editor to 1st Thackeray Chief Minister

Apart from Uddhav Thackeray, six other MLAs will be taking an oath- two from each party. From NCP- Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil will be taking the oath, while from Congress- Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut will be taking the oath. From the Shiv Sena- Subhash Desai and Eknath Desai will take an oath on Thursday evening. According to sources, no deputy Chief Minister will take an oath on Thursday as the discussions are still on.  

Read: Supriya Sule tweets as 'Sun rises', promises to work for better Maharashtra

Read: Maharashtra: Netizens ask 'Where are 162', urge party leaders to announce names

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG