Maharashtra: Netizens Ask 'Where Are 162', Urge Party Leaders To Announce Names

After the Supreme Court said it would rule the pleas for floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday, November 26, the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress held a show to display the support they have for forming a Government. The three parties held a show to display the support of 162 MLAs.

'Where are 162'

Soon after, 'We are 162' started to trend on social media, 'Where are 162' was soon to trend with people sharing trying to question the 'We are 162' claim.

One user tried to apply his math and prove the 'We are 162' claims do not add up

Total Declared : 162

Total Present: 137

Missing : 25

BJP : 105

Independent : 17

Total with BJP = 147



Congress Shivsena NCP #whereare162 ? — राज चावला (@RajChawla_IND) November 25, 2019

Another user claimed, the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress have forgotten how to count

In their stress to form the government, have they forgotten how to count?#WhereAre162 — Charu Pragya🇮🇳 (@CharuPragya) November 25, 2019

Another user asked the parties to submit the list of MLAs of people present at the 'We are 162' event.

162 ....where are the names??....list kidhar hai.#whereare162 — Roshni Mahesh Mulrajani (@RoshniMeeta) November 25, 2019

One user claimed the whole event to be a big 'drama'

Had there been any headcount or just a big orchestrated drama? #WhereAre162 — Hitesh Singh (@KingSinghHitesh) November 25, 2019

Opposition claims support of 162 MLAs

The show of strength was intended at calling out the BJP’s claim of having sufficient numbers to cross the majority mark of 145 in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly to merit Saturday’s swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy. The gathering took place in the presence of the senior leaders of all three parties, including Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed the audience at the Grand Hyatt hotel and even said 'he could see the entire Vidhan Sabha in front of him.'

After hearing petitions from both sides the SC order in the hearing will take place on Tuesday. Arguments from both sides were heard with Shiv Sena-NCP-INC alliance pushing for a floor test to be conducted immediately and Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi requesting that the CM be given time to respond to the petition.

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi paradrops into Maharashtra thriller; triggers uproar in Lok Sabha

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as CM

After the fallout with the Shiv Sena over Government formation in Maharashtra, following the Assembly elections results, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on November 23, while NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. Following which the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have raised questions regarding the move and also termed it 'unconstitutional'. However, the Governor has asked Devendra Fadnavis to prove the majority on November 30.

READ | Congress in huddle at Sonia Gandhi's residence; Maharashtra the focus

READ | Sanjay Dhotre reacts to the Maharashtra political crisis