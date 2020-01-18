From Alleging 'terrorism' To Complimenting Police, Sena MP Raut Changes Tune In Belagavi

In a significant climbdown from his criticism of Karnataka on Saturday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asserted that he had faced no problems during his scheduled programme in Belagavi. He complimented the local police for making appropriate arrangements. When asked about the anti-Karnataka statements by Maharashtrian leaders, he observed that the border dispute matter was in the Supreme Court. Moreover, he gave an assurance that the SC’s verdict would be accepted.

Sanjay Raut remarked, “The programme is going on smoothly. There is no obstacle. I think that the Belagavi police has made appropriate arrangements. In politics, such opposition happens. People take positions. We have also been taking it for many years. Whether it is Belagavi police, the activists of the Ekikaran Samiti or the Karnataka government, all of them are with us.”

On the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute, he opined, “This matter is in the Supreme Court. People express their views. The SC gave its verdict on the Ram Mandir. The country functions according to the rule of law. In this country, the Constitution has the foremost position. Let the Supreme Court listen to both sides. We have to accept the decision of the Supreme Court.”

'Karnataka's terrorism'

Raut’s remarks mark a huge departure from Friday when he had dubbed the treatment meted out to Maharashtra MoS Rajendra Patil Yedravkar as ‘Karnataka’s terrorism’. Earlier in the day, Raut lamented the restriction on the entry of Maharashtrian leaders in Belagavi and claimed that even Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, and Rohingyas could enter India. Soon after reaching Belagavi, he was escorted by the local police to the Fairfield Marriot Hotel to avoid any untoward incident.

Maharashtra Minister allegedly manhandled

There has been a longstanding dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the status of predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belagavi. The controversy originally commenced on Friday when Rajendra Patil Yedravkar was not allowed to participate in the martyr’s day programme of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) in Belagavi. Both Raut and MES activists alleged that the minister was manhandled by the police. Raut challenged the leaders of Maharashtra BJP to condemn this incident as Karnataka is currently ruled by BJP.

(With ANI inputs)