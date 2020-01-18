Sanjay Raut Gets Unusual Support From Opponent Athawale After Sena Snubs Him Over Savarkar

Backing Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's statement where he said that those insulting Savarkar should be jailed, Union Minister and RPI chief Ramdas Athawale has said that there can be ideological differences over Savarkar's views but he immensely contributed to the freedom struggle. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Athawale claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is on the verge of a "conflict".

Athawale's statement comes at a time when Sena leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray distanced from Raut's comment on Savarkar. Athawale said, "I think Sanjay Raut's comment is correct. There can be ideological differences over Savarkar's views but he immensely contributed to the freedom struggle. People in large numbers visit the jail in Andaman and Nicobar islands where Savarkar Ji was kept."

Whether he should be given Bharat Ratna or no, that's the government's responsibility but there is a need to keep the ideological differences aside and realise his contribution. I completely agree with Sanjay Raut's statement but then the Congress and the NCP are opposing him. All the three parties - Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP are on the verge of a conflict."

Aaditya Thackeray distances from Raut

When asked to comment on Raut's Savarkar remark, he said "I have not listened to his statement in what capacity he said this. He has already given justification for his statement. There may be different views but this is democracy. There should not be controversy." Thackeray also said that the focus must be on current situation and not on the past.

"There should not be controversy. Bharat Ratna can be given by BJP at the Centre. Let's not talk about the past. Instead, unemployment, low GDP are the things we should talk about. All those who fought for the independence of the country are Ratnas (jewel), we now need to think whether the country is actually running for peace and prosperity," Aaditya Thackeray said, seemingly washing the Sena's hands off the Veer Savarkar Bharat Ratna push.

Athawale backs 2-child policy

RPI chief also supported RSS chief's Mohan Bhagwat's view on the two-child policy. Athawale said, "I believe that if we want to develop the nation, provide good education, proper food to our children, then having four, five, six, seven, or eight children in a family is not a good thing. I think proper family planning is required and I think there is a law in Maharashtra and in other states of the nation too, there is a law. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about population control and its benefits from the Red Fort during his Independence Day speech."

