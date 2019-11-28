Maa Saheb & Balasaheb - Missing You...: Supriya Sule's Tribute Before Uddhav's Oath-taking

Ahead of Uddhav Thackeray being sworn in Maharashtra Chief Minister, NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, on Thursday, tweeted on the vacuum felt in the ceremony due to the absence of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and his wife Meenatai. She said that they had treated her like a daughter and that their role would always be special in her life. Sule has also several photos of her meeting with the Thackeray family through the years.

Sule tweets on Balasaheb

Maa Saheb and Bala Saheb - missing you so much today. Both of you should have been here today. They treated me with so much love and affection more than a daughter! Their role in my life will always be special and memorable! ☺☺🙏 — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 28, 2019

Pawar and Thackerays

The Pawar family and the Thackerays have enjoyed a long relationship that has spanned over five decades. Both Bal Thackeray and Sharad Pawar had started their political career in the 1960s - the Shiv Sena founded in 1966 and Sharad Pawar won his first election in 1967 from Baramati. Thackeray and Pawar along with Fernandes had also united against trade unionist Datta Samant during 1982 mill workers strike.

In recent times, in September 2006, when Pawar nominated his daughter Supriya Sule for the Rajya Sabha polls, Thackeray did not put up a Shiv Sena candidate against her. Sule too has on several occasions praised Raj Thackeray - who shares close relations with the Pawar family. Raj Thackeray- who broke away from Shiv Sena to found the MNS will be attending his cousin's swearing-in ceremony as he becomes the first Thackeray CM.

Uddhav to be sworn-in as CM

Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray who was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously on Tuesday and is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government.

Maha tussle

Almost a month after elections, the president's rule was imposed after no party could prove a majority. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56). Meanwhile, the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress) and is now forming the government with Sena.

