Sena's Raut Seeks Action On Bulandshahar Saints' Murder; 'Don't Politicize Like Palghar'

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday issued a first response after the shocking murder of two priests in UP's Bulandshahr. Reacting on the incident, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut condemned the murder and appealed that the incident should not be communalised. The Sena leader referred to the recent incident in Maharashtra's Palghar where two saints were lynched by a mob.

READ: 2 Priests Murdered In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr; CM Yogi Adityanath Seeks Full Report

"Don't make it communal like Palghar"

Taking to Twitter, Raut urged people to refrain from communalising the incident, whilst pointing out to the mob-lynching incident in Palghar which was politicised and communalised. In an apparent reference to the opposition in Maharashtra, Raut asserted that the incident had been communalised. In addition, he also assured that the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government will take a drastic action after the Bulandshahr murders.

"Extremely rude and inhuman! Two saints have been killed in a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. This is an appeal to everyone that no one should politicise this issue like Palghar. The country is fighting Corona. Keep calm. Yogi Adityanath will take strict action agains the criminals responsible.

अत्यंत निघृण आणि अमानुष!

ऊत्तर प्रदेशातील बुलंद शहरातील मंदिरात दोन संत साधुंची हत्या झाली आहे.

सर्व सबंधीतांना आवाहन आहे या विषयाचे कोणी पालघर प्रमाणे राजकारण करू नये. देश कोरोनाशी लढत आहे. शांतता राखा.योगी अदितयनाथ हे गुन्हेगारांवर

कठोर कारवाई करतील. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) April 28, 2020

READ: Mohan Bhagwat Condemns Palghar Lynching; RSS To Pay Homage To Slain Ascetics On April 28

Sanjay Raut on Palghar incident

Earlier, after the Palghar incident, Raut similarly condemned the lynching of two saints by the mob. However, he also hit out at the opposition in Maharashtra for politicising the issue.

"This incident is a blot on Maharashtra's tradition. This should not have happened. But why is the opposition raising hue and cry? All of us are unhappy that two ascetics were killed in a village in Palghar. So far, the police has arrested 110 persons. And the culprits will not be spared. The ascetics wanted to visit Silvassa in Gujarat but they were stopped and sent back. This incident wouldn't have happened if the Gujarat government would have detained them and spoken to the Maharashtra government. The second thing is that some people should have given a communal colour to this incident. This is a very wrong thing."

READ: Hindu Body Writes To Maharashtra Guv Over Palghar Mob Lynching; Demands CBI Inquiry

Priests murdered in Bulandshahr

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, bodies of two priests were found at a temple, allegedly murdered, in Pagona village of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. SSP Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh said that the priests were allegedly killed with a sword, adding that post-mortem reports are awaited. He added that one person has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. The accused was arrested two kilometres from the village where he was found in an inebriated state, SSP said.

READ: Sena Deflects Blame For Palghar Lynching, Says 'Gujarat Should Have Detained Ascetics'