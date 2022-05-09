SFJ Claims 'Khalistan Flags Put Up On HP Assembly Gate Sent To State During AAP Roadshow'

Named as the main accused in the Himachal Pradesh flag incident, Sikhs for Justice General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannu claimed that the Khalistan flags were sent to the state during AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow in Mandi on April 6. AAP, which is seeking to make inroads in HP, has come down heavily on BJP over this national security issue and has denied having any links with pro-Khalistan elements. In a video released on May 8, Pannu also reiterated the terror outfit's propaganda about a so-called referendum for the independence of Punjab.

In the video, Pannu is heard saying, " Today, Sikhs raised 5 Khalistan flags in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. These flags were sent by Sikhs during AAP's Jansabha in Mandi. They were raised today in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. This is about the independence of Punjab."

Khalistan flags spotted in HP

In a big provocation, Khalistan flags were seen tied to the gate of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday morning. Moreover, 'Khalistan' was inscribed in green on the outermost wall of the Assembly. Subsequently, the police registered an FIR against Pannu and others under Section 153A, 153B, Section 3 of the HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Moreover, ADGP-CID, IG/DIG Ranges and SPs were directed to seal all interstate borders and keep a strict vigil at the places of probable hideouts of the culprits.

Commenting on this incident, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said, "There are CCTV cameras at the location, we are trying to catch their moment. I also want to urge the people of Himachal Pradesh to maintain peace. We will take strict action against the culprits that is for sure". Meanwhile, the police formed a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a DIG-rank officer to probe the case on the instructions of the state government.

On July 31, 2021, the State Cyber Crime Police Station in Shimla registered a sedition case against Pannu after he warned that Sikhs for Justice won't allow Thakur to hoist the tricolour on Independence Day. Moreover, he threatened that it will take over parts of HP after Punjab becomes an independent country. In March earlier this year, the SFJ General Counsel called for unfurling the Khalistan flag in Shimla which led to the Anti-Terrorist Front of India burning the Khalistani flags outside the deputy commissioner's office in HP's capital city.