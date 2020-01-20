Shaheen Bagh Protesters Send Legal Notice To Amit Malviya,demand Apology & 1 Cr As Damages

Even as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continue at Shaheen Bagh for the 36th consecutive day, two women- Nafisa Bano and Shahzad Fatma have sent a defamation notice to BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya. This is in context of a video shared by Malviya which claims that the Shaheen Bagh protesters were being paid Rs.500 per day. In the legal notice, Rs.1 crore in damages and an apology have been sought as it has been alleged that Malviya’s actions constitute an offence of defamation.

Details of the notice

The notice observes that Malviya’s statement of the protesters being paid was false and could have a negative impact on the national and international community. Mentioning that the protesters were drawing the attention of a large number of people on critical issues, the women alleged that Malviya had “played a fraud” on the people. Moreover, they accused the BJP IT cell chief of casting aspersions on the motive of the protesters. Additionally, the notice claims that Malviya had a “vested interest” in defaming the Shaheen Bagh protesters as he belonged to the ruling party in the Centre.

Delhi police issues appeal

Meanwhile, the Delhi police on Monday appealed to the Shaheen Bagh protesters to clear Road No.13A once again. Revealing that many complaints had been received about children facing difficulty in reaching their schools, the police said that parents were anxious because of the upcoming Board examinations. Furthermore, it observed that daily commuters and local residents were also being inconvenienced due to the protests.

We have already appealed to you once before. Meanwhile, more complaints have been received regarding inconvenience due to blockade of Road No.13A, particularly to school children who are facing extreme hardship in reaching their schools, coaching centres and private tuitions. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 20, 2020

Their parents have expressed deep anxiety in view of forthcoming Board examinations. Daily commuters, local residents and businesspersons are also facing acute harassment.



We once again appeal to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to clear the road and restore normal traffic. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 20, 2020

