Shaheen Bagh Protesters Send Legal Notice To Amit Malviya,demand Apology & 1 Cr As Damages

Politics

Two women- Nafisa Bano and Shahzad Fatma protesting in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi against the CAA have sent a defamation notice to BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya.

Shaheen Bagh

Even as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continue at Shaheen Bagh for the 36th consecutive day, two women- Nafisa Bano and Shahzad Fatma have sent a defamation notice to BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya. This is in context of a video shared by Malviya which claims that the Shaheen Bagh protesters were being paid Rs.500 per day. In the legal notice, Rs.1 crore in damages and an apology have been sought as it has been alleged that Malviya’s actions constitute an offence of defamation.  

Read: SENSATIONAL: Mani Shankar Aiyar Went To Pakistan's Lahore Before Shaheen Bagh, Claims BJP

Details of the notice

The notice observes that Malviya’s statement of the protesters being paid was false and could have a negative impact on the national and international community. Mentioning that the protesters were drawing the attention of a large number of people on critical issues, the women alleged that Malviya had “played a fraud” on the people. Moreover, they accused the BJP IT cell chief of casting aspersions on the motive of the protesters. Additionally, the notice claims that Malviya had a “vested interest” in defaming the Shaheen Bagh protesters as he belonged to the ruling party in the Centre.  

Read: Shaheen Bagh Protests: Police Has Power To Control Traffic In Such Areas, Says HC

Delhi police issues appeal

Meanwhile, the Delhi police on Monday appealed to the Shaheen Bagh protesters to clear Road No.13A once again. Revealing that many complaints had been received about children facing difficulty in reaching their schools, the police said that parents were anxious because of the upcoming Board examinations. Furthermore, it observed that daily commuters and local residents were also being inconvenienced due to the protests.  

Read: Where Was Shaheen Bagh?: Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi Questions Silence Over Kashmiri Pandits

Read: Complaint Filed Against Shaheen Bagh Protestors For Road Blockade Causing Traffic Woes

