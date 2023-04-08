Sharad Pawar Backs Gautam Adani, Congress Says, 'Despite NCP's View, Oppn Is United'

Congress seems to be on the back foot over the remark of its ally Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar who expressed that there is no need for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Adani-Hindenburg row. The Grand Old Party backed its demand for JPC, stating that despite Pawar's different view, the 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced that the issue is grave.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh released a statement saying that despite any differences, the 20 like-minded parties are still united and will collaborate to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ramesh included NCP in the list of "20 like-minded parties" that will fight to defeat the saffron party but excluded Pawar's party from the list of parties that want JPC in the Adani matter. This comes after the NCP chief claimed that the Adani Group was targeted.

"The NCP may have its view but 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced that the PM-linked Adani Group issue is real and very serious. But all 20 like-minded Opposition parties including NCP are united and will be together in saving the Constitution and our democracy from the BJP’s assaults and in defeating the BJP’s divisive and destructive political, social and economic agenda," he said.

Congress and several Opposition parties have been staging protests in and outside the Parliament, demanding a JPC probe in the Adani-Hindenburg row. The Opposition has been targeting the BJP-led Centre over the Adani row, while the government is countering the allegations by calling them "baseless".

It is pertinent to mention that it is not the first time that Pawar has held a different view from the Grand Old Party. Recently, after Rahul Gandhi's remark against VD Savarkar sparked a massive controversy, the former Maharashtra CM said that one cannot ignore Savarkar's sacrifice for the country and that the Congress leader should refrain from speaking against him.

According to PTI, during a recent meeting of Opposition leaders called by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawar raised a concern regarding targeting Savarkar, a revered figure in Maharashtra. Pawar cautioned that targeting Savarkar would not help the opposition alliance in the state.