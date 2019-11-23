Sharad Pawar Dials Congress' Ahmed Patel After Crucial Meeting With NCP MLAs: Sources

Even as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders met at YB Chavan Centre on Saturday evening, sources said that NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has dialled the number of Congress leader Ahmed Patel. As all the MLAs who were believed to be with Ajit Pawar attended the meeting, Pawar reportedly called Patel to inform that numbers are in their favour. In a massive turn of events, Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the Deputy CM along with Devendra Fadnavis who became the CM yet again.

Sena moves to SC

Amid the fast-paced developments in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress have filed a writ petition against the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis in the Supreme Court. They want it to be declared as ‘unconstitutional’. Reportedly, various options are being mulled by the legal team of the three parties. Sources reveal that they are likely to request an urgent hearing and are waiting for the Registry officials.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

In a massive turn of events on Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. What came as a bigger surprise was that NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. While BJP is claiming that Ajit Pawar has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs, NCP sources have reported that Ajit Pawar at least has 30 MLAs support. Meanwhile, sources have reported that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs will break away to support the BJP-led government. The governor has given BJP a deadline of November 30 to prove their majority.

Pawar invokes anti-defection

Soon after the development, distancing himself and his party from the Ajit Pawar's decision, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar stated that there is an anti-defection law in place. However, he has not yet taken any decision on the Ajit Pawar. He has claimed that BJP does not have the numbers and that the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will do whatever is necessary.

