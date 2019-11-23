MASSIVE | Sharad Pawar Summons Ajit Pawar, Builds Pressure To Resign As Dy CM: Sources

In yet another massive development in Maharashtra, sources on Saturday evening informed that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has summoned the new deputy CM Ajit Pawar and has told him to resign from the post. Pulling the biggest surprise on Saturday morning, Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy CM along with Devendra Fadnavis as CM. Sources added that after 7 MLAs who were believed to be on Ajit Pawar's side, attended the NCP's meet at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai, the NCP supremo has build pressure on Ajit Pawar to resign from the post.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

In a massive turn of events on Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. What came as a bigger surprise was that NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. While BJP is claiming that Ajit Pawar has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs, NCP sources have reported that Ajit Pawar at least has 30 MLAs support. Meanwhile, sources have reported that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs will break away to support the BJP-led government. The governor has given BJP a deadline of November 30 to prove their majority.

Pawar invokes anti-defection

Soon after the development, distancing himself and his party from the Ajit Pawar's decision, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar stated that there is an anti-defection law in place. However, he has not yet taken any decision on the Ajit Pawar. He has claimed that BJP does not have the numbers and that the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will do whatever is necessary.

Assembly elections result

The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly. The tussle began between the Mahayuti alliance partners when Shiv Sena demanded that CM's post must be shared by both the parties on the basis of 50:50 formula. BJP not only denied that any such formula in place, but they also claimed that Sena betrayed people's mandate. Soon after that Sena, NCP and Congress began talks to form an alliance government amid President's rule in the state. Almost when the Sena declared that Uddhav Thackeray will be next CM, massive turn of events took place and Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as CM and deputy CM respectively.

