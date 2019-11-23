Maharashtra Govt LIVE Updates: SC To Hear Cong-Sena-NCP Writ Petition On Sunday

NCP MLAs reached the Renaissance Hotel.
The Supreme Court has constituted a three-judge bench comprising Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna to hear the writ petition of Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena on Sunday. CJI Sharad Bobde is not a part of the bench.
In a massive development, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the writ petition filed by Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on Sunday at 11.30 am.
Two buses have arrived outside the venue of the NCP Legislative Party to ferry the party MLAs to the Renaissance Hotel in Powai. They are being kept together to safeguard them from alleged poaching attempts by BJP.
Addressing the media, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik stated that all party MLAs barring for five legislators have backed the party's stand to form the government in Maharashtra along with Congress and Shiv Sena. He reiterated that the Devendra Fadnavis-led government would be defeated on the floor of the Assembly.
The Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP have filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court demanding to quash the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis for government formation in the state. However, there is unlikely to be an urgent hearing in the matter.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been sacked as the leader of the NCP Legislative Party leader. Jayant Patil has been elected as his replacement.
More than 40 MLAs have attended the meeting called by party supremo Sharad Pawar. Moreover, sources revealed that the NCP chief has summoned Ajit Pawar, the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and has told him to resign from his post.
The Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP are set to file a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis. They want it to be declared as 'unconstitutional'. It is likely that the three parties will request an urgent hearing in the SC.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reaches Hotel Lalit to meet Sena MLAs
According to sources, the rebel NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's nephew has denied to come back or even talk to the senior NCP leaders. After NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, Sunil Tatkare came to meet the Deputy Chief Minister at his brother, Sriniwas Pawar's residence, Ajit Pawar refused to speak to any senior NCP leader, including Praful Patel or Supriya Sule.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is holding a meeting with NCP MP Sunil Tatkare and NCP MLAs Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif at his brother Sriniwas Pawar's residence. Security has been heightened outside the residence of Sriniwas Pawar.
CM Devendra Fadnavis, holding a victory rally in Mumbai's Maharashtra said, "Once again the govt has been formed under the leadership of BJP. I thank all the voters who showed confidence in me. We are forming a strong government. I thank Ramdas Athawale for his support. One of our friends is not with us."
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, speaking over the political developments in Maharashtra said that Devendra Fadnavis' name was projected as the Chief Minister throughout the election campaign.
He said, "Throughout the election campaign, Devendra Fadnavis' name was projected as the Maharashtra Chief Minister. The support base of BJP and the prospect of Devendra Fadnavis becoming CM played a crucial role in the success of Shiv Sena candidates."
Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of all Sena MLAs at 6 PM in Hotel Lalit, as per sources. Sources further report that Congress will hold a Special Party briefing by Randeep Singh Surjewala at 4 PM.
Addressing a press brief, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said, "The principles and provisions of constitutions are violated. We condemn this and I have no words to describe this more."
"All the three(Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) parties are together in this and I am confident we will defeat BJP in the trust vote. All Congress MLAs are present here except two who are right now in their village, but they too are with us," he added.
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said:
Of the 8 MLAs who had gone with Ajit Pawar, 5 of them have come back. They were lied to, put in a car, and sort of kidnapped. Agar himmat hai to vidhaan sabha mein majority saabit kar ke dikhaye (If you have the courage, prove your majority in the Assembly.)
Pawar said, "For the formation of government in the state, NCP-Congress-Sena had come together. The alliance had numbers to reach the required. We were informed this morning that the swearing-in ceremony took place. Some leaders of the NCP went with Ajit and went ahead with the BJP."
"Ajit Pawar's decision is against the party line and is indiscipline. No NCP leader or worker is in favour of an NCP-BJP government. We are unaware as to how many people are with Ajit. The BJP doesn't have the numbers. The ones who went and the ones who will leave need to understand the defection laws," he added.
Sharad Pawar further claimed that the defected MLAs of the NCP and BJP will not be able to prove their majority. Furthermore, suspected Ajit Pawar of cheating with the Governor.
He said, "I'm sure Governor has given them time to prove the majority but they won't be able to prove it. After that our three parties will form the government as we had decided earlier. Parties had their MLAs list signed by all MLAs, a similar list of NCP was with Ajit Pawar, as he is CLP of NCP. I assume that he has submitted the same list. I am not sure about this but I suspect that this may be the case. We will discuss with the Governor. Action against Ajit Pawar will be taken as per the procedure"
"I don't know if he(Ajit Pawar) has done this fearing investigating agency or not. As per my source, 10-11 MLAs were there in Raj Bhavan and out of those, 3 are already here sitting with me," Pawar added.
NCP MLA Rajendra Shingane during the presser said, "Ajit Pawar had called me to discuss something and from there I was taken with other MLAs to Raj Bhavan. Before we could understand the oath ceremony was complete. I rushed to Pawar Sahab and told him I am with Sharad Pawar and NCP."
Uddhav said, "Earlier EVM game was going on and now this is new game. From here onwards I don't think elections are even needed. Everyone knows what Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did when betrayed and attacked from the back."
Kerala NCP condemns Ajit Pawar's decision to support BJP. MLA Mani C Kappen has urged to disqualify Ajit Pawar and his supporters on the basis of the anti-defection law.
NCP leader Supriya Sule receives Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray outside YB Chavan Centre.
NCP senior leader and nephew of Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar has been sacked as the leader of the legislative party, after taking oath as the Deputy CM in alliance with BJP in Maharashtra.
Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant taking a dig at CM Devendra Fadnavis told Republic TV, "It was said by the Chief Minister that a jail berth is booked for Ajit Pawar. Ask him, where is the berth now?"
Congress' Digvijay Singh called the BJP-NCP alliance a "mockery of the Constitution." Further asserting that no MLA of the NCP will back this move.
He said, "This is making a mockery of the constitution, BJP did the same in Goa, Meghalaya and other states. No MLA of the NCP will support this, Ajit Pawar has gone with them alone."
Earlier in the day, BJP MLA Girish Mahajan claimed that Ajit Pawar has submitted the letter of all 54 NCP MLAs' support to the Governor. Sources from NCP camp too have reported that Ajit Pawar at least has 30 MLAs support.
Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena are scheduled to hold a joint press brief at 12:30 PM on Saturday. NCP patron Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ahmed Patel arrive at the YB Chavan Centre.
According to BJP sources, 36 MLAs from NCP and 8 from Shiv Sena will be guarded until the floor test.
According to ANI, Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of all NCP MLAs at 4.30 pm on Saturday.
NCP senior leader Supriya Sule confirms split in the party and the Pawar family through her WhatsApp status.
Republic sources earlier said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was not a part of this decision. Sources further said that Ajit Pawar has MLAs backing him for this major decision of forming a government with the BJP. Earlier, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has tweeted that the decision to support the Fadnavis-led government was not supported by the NCP. He added that this was a personal decision of Ajit Pawar himself. He placed on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his.
The Congress hit out at Devendra Fadnavis being sworn-in as the Maharashtra chief minister on Saturday, saying it was a "betrayal of people's mandate".
"This is called a betrayal of people's mandate and giving the contract for killing democracy," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet.
He also tagged media reports on allegations of Ajit Pawar's involvement in scams. Earlier, senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi expressed surprise at the political developments in Maharashtra and said the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena negotiations took too long as the window was grabbed by "fast movers".
"Surreal what I read about Maharashtra. I thought it was fake news. Candidly and personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations should not have gone on for more than 3 days...took too long. The window given was grabbed by fast movers. Pawarji tussi great ho," he said in a tweet.
Union Minister Ram Athawale, making a massive announcement, said that NCP patron Sharad Pawar, and leaders- Supriya Sule and Praful Patel might be given ministerial berths in the government.
He said, "Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, and Praful Patel can become Union Ministers. Two ministerial posts will be given to NCP."
An urgent meeting has been called by the senior Congress leaders at the party office in Mumbai. Senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal to be in attendance.
After the formation of a new government, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will address a press brief at 12.30 pm today
Speaking over Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, Girish Mahajan said, "Verbal diarrhea will be the right phrase to use for him. Even many Shiv Sena MLAs are frustrated with him and they may also think of going with us."
Devendra Fadnavis has to prove the majority by November 30 to form a government in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed that all 54 NCP MLAs have extended their support to form the new government under Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
BJP state president Chandrakant Patil blamed Shiv Sena of insulting the mandate in Maharashtra. He said, "The results were out and the mandate was for BJP-Sena alliance. But Sena insulted it and started demanding 25 years CM post. Since the first press conference, they had started talking about alternatives."
As per sources, 22 Sena MLAs could leave the party. This development comes a day after Shiv Sena MLAs backed Uddhav Thackeray to be the next chief minister of Maharashtra.
Moreover, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that Ajit Pawar has betrayed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, by taking oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra. Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar are scheduled to address the media at 12:30 PM, clarifying the party's stance.
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut accused Ajit Pawar of 'back-stabbing' the people of Maharashtra, moreover, stating that he was "suspicious" of the new Deputy CM.
He said, "Ajit Pawar's body language was suspicious, we heard that he was sitting with a lawyer. I was suspicious after the ED notice. Ajit Pawar has back-stabbed people of Maharashtra, this is a misuse of Raj Bhawan. The way oath was administered in secret, does not glorify politics."
NCP chief Sharad Pawar claims, it was Ajit Pawar's decision, not NCP's to form a government with BJP in Maharashtra.
We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his.
PM Modi congratulated CM Devendra Fadnavis and Dy CM Ajit Pawar for taking oath in Maharashtra.
In a surprising turn of events, BJP-NCP formed a government in Maharashtra, dumping the Chief Minister aspirations of Shiv Sena. After a prolonged political deadlock, the President's rule was reportedly revoked at 5:47 AM on Saturday morning.
Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Chief Minister, and Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra in Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Terming the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP as a 'Khichdi government', Fadnavis stated that the BJP-NCP will be able to give a stable government.
"I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government and not a Khichdi government in the state," he said.
Earlier on Friday, after the joint meeting of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP, Sharad Pawar in a massive statement revealed that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He added that the discussions between the parties would continue tomorrow. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the tie-up would be formally announced on Saturday. As of Friday, with Uddhav Thackeray at the helm, Congress and NCP were going to form the next government with a Deputy CM each.
As the BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands, the Shiv Sena had allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.