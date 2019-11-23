Maharashtra Govt LIVE Updates: SC To Hear Cong-Sena-NCP Writ Petition On Sunday

Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray address the media in a joint news briefing:

Pawar said, "For the formation of government in the state, NCP-Congress-Sena had come together. The alliance had numbers to reach the required. We were informed this morning that the swearing-in ceremony took place. Some leaders of the NCP went with Ajit and went ahead with the BJP."

"Ajit Pawar's decision is against the party line and is indiscipline. No NCP leader or worker is in favour of an NCP-BJP government. We are unaware as to how many people are with Ajit. The BJP doesn't have the numbers. The ones who went and the ones who will leave need to understand the defection laws," he added.

Sharad Pawar further claimed that the defected MLAs of the NCP and BJP will not be able to prove their majority. Furthermore, suspected Ajit Pawar of cheating with the Governor.

He said, "I'm sure Governor has given them time to prove the majority but they won't be able to prove it. After that our three parties will form the government as we had decided earlier. Parties had their MLAs list signed by all MLAs, a similar list of NCP was with Ajit Pawar, as he is CLP of NCP. I assume that he has submitted the same list. I am not sure about this but I suspect that this may be the case. We will discuss with the Governor. Action against Ajit Pawar will be taken as per the procedure"

"I don't know if he(Ajit Pawar) has done this fearing investigating agency or not. As per my source, 10-11 MLAs were there in Raj Bhavan and out of those, 3 are already here sitting with me," Pawar added.

NCP MLA Rajendra Shingane during the presser said, "Ajit Pawar had called me to discuss something and from there I was taken with other MLAs to Raj Bhavan. Before we could understand the oath ceremony was complete. I rushed to Pawar Sahab and told him I am with Sharad Pawar and NCP."

Uddhav said, "Earlier EVM game was going on and now this is new game. From here onwards I don't think elections are even needed. Everyone knows what Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did when betrayed and attacked from the back."