Sharad Pawar Expresses Hope In Kamal Nath's Capabilities, Says 'Miracle Can Happen'

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday brushed off a Madhya Pradesh-like political debacle in Maharashtra, stating that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP- Congress alliance government is doing "very well" in the state.

While speaking with reporters at the Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai, Pawar also said Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the party to join the BJP, had sought "quick rehabilitation" after losing the Lok Sabha poll.

Pawar expressed hope on Kamal Nath's capabilities of keeping the government steady "Some people have confidence in the capacity of Kamal Nath and feel a miracle can happen."

However, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut held Kamal Nath responsible for the party's debacle. Echoing similar sentiments as that of Pawar, Sanjay Raut also ruled out the possibility of a Madhya Pradesh like situation in Maharashtra, claiming that there is good communication between Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray.

Amid the political debacle in Madhya Pradesh, to the extent of a possible collapse in the Congress-led government, Sanjay Raut has said, "Maharashtra Government is strong enough. The virus of Madhya Pradesh will not affect Maharashtra. Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray have good communication. Operation Kamal will not succeed in Maharashtra. They had tried earlier but failed miserably in Maharashtra."

BJP alleges crisis in Maha Vikas Aghadi

Asserting that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government would be unable to complete its full term of five years, BJP's State unit president Chandrakant Patil in February had hinted of the possibility of midterm polls in the state. Despite the assertion of "good communication" between Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena, there have been visible rifts in the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, owing to the ideological differences between Congress and Shiv Sena.

Sena - Congress at loggerheads despite being in alliance

Congress and Shiv Sena have been at the loggerheads over several issues no signs of coming to terms with each other. Shiv Sena has supported CAA while Congress has been sternly opposing it, Shiv Sena has always idolised Veer Sawarkar demanding Bharat Ratna for the freedom fighter while Congress has maligned his image time and again opposing the Bharat Ratna for Sawarkar. Both Shiv Sena and Congress had indulged in a verbal tussle over Sawarkar. Also, Congress and NCP were in favour of granting 5 per cent reservation to Muslims in education however Shiv Sena has maintained otherwise.

(With PTI inputs)

