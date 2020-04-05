The Debate
PM Modi Lights A Lamp During '9 Minutes For India' To Vanquish Darkness Caused By COVID-19

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit a lamp for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5 to challenge the darkness caused by the novel coronavirus. 

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit a lamp for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5 to challenge the darkness caused by the novel coronavirus. Writing on Twitter, he quoted a Sanskrit verse to describe the occasion. 

'We have to end the darkness'

On April 3, PM Modi shared a video message with the people of India. He urged everyone to switch off the lights at 9 pm on April 5 and light a lamp, candle or flashlights for 9 minutes to showcase unity in the fight against the novel coronavirus. However, the PM cautioned against congregating for this purpose. Currently, there are 3577 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 275 people have recovered while 83 individuals have lost their lives. 

PM Modi remarked, "We have to end the darkness and uncertainly that has arisen due to the coronavirus crisis and proceed towards light and certainty. In order to defeat the darkness of the coronavirus crisis, we must spread the power of light in all 4 directions. So, all of us must challenge the darkness of the coronavirus crisis on this Sunday, April 5. We must introduce it to the power of light. I want 9 minutes of your time on April 5 at 9 pm. On April 5 at 9 pm, close the lights of your home and light candle, diya, torch or mobile's flashlight on the doorsteps of your home or in the balcony for 9 minutes."

(Image credits: @narendramodi)

First Published:
