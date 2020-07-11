Sharad Pawar Slams Fadnavis' 'arrogance' In Sanjay Raut's Dramatic Saamana Interview

In what Shiv Sena claims to be a historic interview in 'Saamana' style, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has called out the 'arrogance' of former CM Devendra Fadnavis. In the interview with Sanjay Raut, Pawar has reportedly said that the arrogance of Fadnavis cost him the seat of the CM. Fadnavis repeatedly said that he will come into power again and tried to sideline the then ally Shiv Sena, and it resulted in his downfall, Pawar said.

Sharad Pawar opined that Fadnavis thought no other party had the right to exist in Maharashtra which led to the three parties (Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena) coming together. Reiterating that there is no rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Pawar said that it will complete the full-term because it has remained united in the last four months of COVID crisis - terming it as the toughest times.

Earlier, Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana dismissed the rumors about the rift between the MVA partners and claimed that it is being spread to project BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis as a 'strong opposition.'

'Ek Sharad, Sagle Garad'

Saamana Executive Editor Sanjay Raut on Wednesday released the teaser of his "historic" interview with Pawar which was done in "Saamana"-style. The "marathon" interview named 'Ek Sharad, Sagle Garad' - will be released in three parts on July 11, 12 & 13 will be available for viewers on the website of the party's mouthpiece.

In the teaser, Raut can be seen asking Pawar questions like, "Your name never came up the context with Ram Mandir movement, Why is there a question in people's mind that the change in Maharashtra politics happened due to an accident?" Raut also asked questions on Coronavirus lockdown, Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena plans to pitch Pawar for President?

Sources say that the interview may be part of a strategy by the Maha Vikas Aghadi to pitch Sharad Pawar's name for the post of President in 2022, over which there has been some amount of speculation in recent times. In January, Raut had said that Pawar's name should be considered by all political parties for the 2022 presidential election.

Raut also claimed that by 2022, there will be enough numbers "on our side" to decide the Presidential candidate. Pawar has played a key role in bringing together the Congress and the Shiv Sena to form a government in alliance with his party in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena may perhaps be more serious about Sharad Pawar becoming President than it had been in the previous Presidential race, where it pitched RSS Supremo Mohan Bhagwat as a dare to its then ally BJP.

आज मैंने 'सामना' के लिए वरिष्ठ नेता शरद पवार जी @PawarSpeaks का marathon interview लिया। चीन से लेकर महाराष्ट्र तक की घटनाओं पर उन्होंने खुलकर अपने विचार व्यक्त किए। interview सामना स्टाइल में जोरदार ढंग से हुआ। जो जल्द ही प्रसारित और प्रकाशित होगा। pic.twitter.com/0r4WUi5tDC — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) July 6, 2020

