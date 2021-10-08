Shipping Min Sonowal Launches 'MyPortApp' In Kolkata To Digitally Monitor Port Operations

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal launched a port mobile application dubbed 'MyPortApp' in Kolkata on Friday. The App's purpose is to promote transparency and simple access to port-related information. According to a statement by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, the app is aimed at port users who want to make use of various port services. It incorporates all port facts digitally and virtually monitors operations.

"The app also has various information like vessel berthing, rake & indent, rake receipt, container status, tariff, bills, Port holidays, etc., and can be accessed anywhere 24x7 and reach out directly to the port," Ministry said in the statement.

Union Minister Sonowal also launched a 1 Mega Watt solar project in Haldia port, which will generate sustainable energy for port operations. With a guaranteed electricity generation of 14 lakh KWH per year, the project will lead to self-utilization and lower its carbon impact in order to meet the National Solar Mission promise. According to the statement, this will also result in a reduction in the unit rate of electricity generated and cost savings of Rs 70 lakh per year.

To facilitate port operations, the Haldia Dock Complex of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port has also undertaken enlargement and development of the GC Berth road. The project, which will cost Rs 29 crore, intends to provide connectivity for traffic movement on the dock's western side. According to the statement, this would also improve evacuation efficiency due to road widening and reduce accidents due to unidirectional traffic flow.

Notably, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, where he would inaugurate, unveil, and dedicate many projects worth Rs 352 crore to the nation.

Sonowal wants export target reach Rs 3 lakh Crore by 2022

Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday that Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata would play an important role in making the country self-sufficient, and he prompted all stakeholders to work together to achieve an export target of Rs 3 lakh crore by 2022.

He tweeted, "The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port is a pride of India and plays an important role in the nation’s development."

In a press conference in Kolkata, he expressed optimism that the port will boost trade to the northeastern states and neighbouring Bangladesh. Sonowal stated that the National Waterways 1 and 16 would be linked, allowing direct access to Assam from Bangladesh.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: @PIB_India/Twitter/PTI