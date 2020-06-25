Diesel Dearer Than Petrol, Shiv Sena Questions Modi Government On Fuel Price Policy

The Shiv Sena on Thursday hit out at the central government over rising fuel prices across the country via an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana. It said that in the last 10 days, diesel prices have increased by Rs 10 while petrol prices have shot up by Rs 8.

'Why give a free hand to oil companies?'

The BJP's former ally said that on one hand, the government is announcing packages and claiming that money has been transferred to the common man but on the other hand, it is collecting money like this.

"There is no rise in crude oil prices. So, why give a free hand to oil companies to raise prices like this. People are already affected by unemployment, salary cut, etc and now this fuel surcharge adds to their pitiable plight," the editorial said. "For the first time in history, it has happened that diesel prices have overtaken petrol prices," it added.

Modi govt has "unlocked" Coronavirus pandemic

"The government unlocked the country to bring back the economy on track but the oil companies have unlocked the prices of petrol and diesel," Shiv Sena in a jibe similar to the one by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and took a swipe at the Modi government over the increase in fuel prices and the mounting COVID-19 cases in the country by saying it has "unlocked" the coronavirus pandemic and petrol-diesel prices.

Fuel prices have been hiked for the 19th day in a row on Thursday. After an 82-day hiatus, oil companies restarted revising prices in line with costs on June 7. Diesel prices in Delhi crossed Rs 80 mark in Delhi, currently at Rs 80.02/litre (increase by Rs 0.14). Petrol price in the national capital at Rs 79.92/litre (increase by Rs 0.16).

Meanwhile, the Congress has directed state units to stage a dharna (sit-in protest) at all district headquarters across the country on June 29 against the rising prices of diesel and petrol. According to ANI sources, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are also expected to participate in the programme to be held in Delhi on June 26.

The venue of the programme is not decided yet and it may be tentatively held in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the Parliament premises. In this regard, the Delhi Congress has called for a meeting on Thursday.

(With agency inputs)