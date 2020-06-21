Shiv Sena Asks PM Modi What He'll Do If Trump Loses Polls; Says 'most Nations With China'

Even as the Government of India slammed 'some quarters' for 'mischievous interpretation' of Prime Minister Modi's statement on the LAC standoff with China, Shiv Sena has once again attacked the PM. In its mouthpiece Saamana on Sunday, Sena opined that the BJP government and PM Modi at its helm are busy doing 'Trump's policy', asking that what will happen when Donald Trump loses the upcoming US elections? While the world has blamed China for hiding the truth about COVID-19 pandemic, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena claimed that most of the countries are with China and India will lose US' support as soon as Trump loses the polls.

Moreover, Saamana said that the real reason for Chinese aggression at the border is that India under Prime Minister Modi is seen closer to US President Donald Trump - adding that he was given a grand reception in the 'Namaste Trump' event earlier in February. Siding with its alliance partner Congress, just days after it slammed its senior leaders for creating mess in MVA, Saamana said that BJP can no longer blame former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for 1962 India-China war.

This comes even as on Saturday, Government Of India released a statement on the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and clarified on PM's statement. Lashing out at 'some quarters' attempting to give 'mischievous interpretation' to remarks made by the PM, the statement said that he had made it clear that 'in contrast to past neglect on border issues', Indian forces now counter every violation.

The statement also clarified on the question asked by Opposition parties including Congress leaders about the reasons for the Galwan faceoff. "As regard transgression of LAC, it was clearly stated that the violence in Galwan on June 15 arose because Chinese side was seeking to erect structures just across the LAC and refused to desist from such actions."

The Opposition leaders including the likes of Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram and also Shiv Sena asked why the Indian soldiers lost their lives, if according to the PM no one entered India's borders. The leaders also asked the Government of India to describe the exact border of India after PM Modi 'surrendered Indian land to the Chinese.'

Saamana slams Congress

Lashing out at its alliance partner in Maharashtra earlier, Shiv Sena via its mouthpiece Saamana had said that old guard of Congress is creating 'noise' and blamed them for triggering political chaos amid Coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Sena in its mouthpiece said that senior leaders of NCP are not raising differences but Congress leaders have developed a habit to raise issues for CM Uddhav Thackeray in every three months. Slamming the Congress party while hailing NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and the 'sacrifice' of Shiv Sena in the formation of MVA government, the Saamana editorial added that Congress leaders have got ministerial berths - 'as many as they wanted', yet they are 'squeaking like an old cot.'

Congress admits cracks in MVA

Confirming the cracks within the MVA, Congress leader and minister in CM Thackeray's cabinet Ashok Chavan on Sunday, June 14 said that there are 'some issues' and that the party is trying to meet the CM. Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on June 11 after meeting with senior Congress leaders admitted that his party has certain grievances with the ruling government. Moreover, on May 26, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi observed that the Congress party is not the key decision-maker in Maharashtra unlike Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Puducherry.

