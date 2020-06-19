'China's Nature Is Betrayal': Uddhav Thackeray Joins Forces With Centre On Faceoff At LAC

Speaking at the all-party meeting on the LAC situation chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray stressed that everyone was united on the faceoff with China. He expressed solidarity with PM Modi, the Armed Forces, and the families of the martyred soldiers. He maintained that India was not weak just because it desired peace. Mentioning that 'betrayal was in China's nature', he reiterated that India was strong and not compromised. Thackeray added that the Centre had the ability to teach the enemy a befitting lesson.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "We are all one. This is the feeling. We are with you, PM. We are with our forces and their families. India wants peace but that doesn’t mean we are weak. China’s nature is betrayal. India is 'Mazboot' (strong) not 'Majboor' (compromised). Our government has the ability to - 'Aankhien Nikalkar Haath Me de dena'."

India-China faceoff at the LAC

20 Indian Army soldiers, including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side.

This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. Speaking at the meeting with Chief Ministers on Wednesday, PM Modi issued a strong statement on the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel. Stressing that bravery was a part of Indian tradition, the PM assured the people of the country that the sacrifices of the soldiers would not go in vain. On Thursday, the Indian Army revealed that a total of 76 personnel had been injured out of which 18 admitted to the Leh hospital can resume duty in about 15 days. As per the Army, the remaining 58 soldiers should be back on duty within a week's time.

