Most Parties Except Congress Back Centre In All-party Meet On LAC, Inside Details Here

Republic TV on Friday accessed details about the ongoing all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-China faceoff at the LAC. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, JDU president Nitish Kumar, DMK’s M K Stalin, YSRCP’s YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray are among the leaders attending the meeting. At the outset, all participants paid tribute to the 20 Indian Army personnel killed in the violent faceoff with China

This was followed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking on the standoff. Most parties barring for the Left and Congress backed the Prime Minister's leadership on this occasion. As per sources, the Left parties did not even condemn China for its dastardly action.

Read: AAP-RJD Excluded From All-party Meeting On LAC Standoff; Tejashwi Asks 'What's Criteria?'

Read: Centre Steps Up Ladakh Infra Meetings With BRO & ITBP Amid China's Clash Belligerence

Here is what various leaders said in the All-party meeting:

Sharad Pawar (NCP): He stated that issues of whether soldiers carried arms or not are decided by international agreements. He stressed on the need to respect such sensitive matters.

Prem Singh Tamang (SKM): "We have full faith in the PM. In the past too, when it comes to national security, PM has taken landmark decisions."

K Chandrasekhar Rao (TRS): He said that the PM's clarity on Jammu and Kashmir has angered China and added that his emphasis on Jammu and Kashmir's development has also caused anger on the Chinese side. He emphasised that PM Modi's call of Atmanirbhar Bharat has rattled China.

D Raja (CPI): "We need to resist US efforts to drag us into their alliance."

Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M): He focused on the principles of the Panchasheel policy.

Pinaki Misra (BJD): "We stand with the Government fully and unconditionally. China has repeated history, once again in the cover of darkness in a cowardly move, they attacked our soldiers who went with a message of peace. Strong action will have to be initiated (against China). Whatever that action may be, the BJD will fully support the Government. Shri Naveen Patnaik ji's appeal to all parties is not to indulge in a blame game at this point. We must be in lockstep with the Government, the entire country needs to talk in one voice."

Conrad Sangma (NPP): "Infrastructure work along the border should not stop. China sponsored activities in Myanmar and Bangladesh is worrying. PM has been working on North East infra and it must go on."

MK Stalin (DMK): Mentioning that everyone was united when it comes to patriotism, he welcomed the recent statements by the PM on China issue.

Sonia Gandhi (Congress): "All party meeting should have happened much earlier. Even at this late stage, we are in the dark. Congress has specific questions. What date did Chinese troops intrude? When did the Government find out about the transgressions? Does govt not get satellite pictures? Did intelligence not report about the unusual activity? The nation needs assurance that status quo ante restored. What is the current status of Mountain strike corps? Opposition parties should be briefed regularly."

Mamata Banerjee (TMC): "All-party meeting is a good message for the nation. Shows that we are united behind our Jawans. TMC strongly in solidarity with the government. Don’t let China enter telecom, railway and aviation sectors. We will face some problems but we won’t allow the Chinese to enter. China is not a democracy. They are a dictatorship. They can do what they feel. We, on the other hand, have to work together. India will win, China will lose. Speak with unity. Think with unity. Work with unity. We are solidly with the Government."

Nitish Kumar (JDU): "There is nationwide anger against China. There should be no differences among us. We are together. Parties should not show any disunity that can be explored by other nations. China’s stand on India is known. India wanted to give respect to China. But what did China do in 1962? Goods from China flooding Indian markets have major problems. They're plastic heavy, aren't eco-friendly and they harm the environment. Electronic waste associated with them is high. Chinese products don’t even last long. It 's our duty to be one and support the Centre."

Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena): "We are all one. This is the feeling. We are with you, PM. We are with our forces and their families. India wants peace but that doesn’t mean we are weak. China’s nature is betrayal. India is 'Mazboot' not 'Majboor'. Our government has the ability to - 'Aankhien Nikalkar Haath Me de dena'."

Ram Gopal Yadav (SP): "Nation is one. 'Neeyat' of Pakistan and China is not good. India will not be China’s dumping ground. Impose 300% duty on Chinese goods."

Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD): "Not the right time to question the handling of the situation. India is with the PM. Let’s give the message to China that we are with the PM."

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP): "Thanks to PM, India’s reputation has risen globally. He has built key strategic partnerships across the world. You are our strength, Prime Minister. India has gained envy of many. They (China) are trying to destabilise India."

Read: 'Should've Discussed How To Overcome Hardships Post Lockdown:' Gehlot On PM-CM Meeting

Read: China Confirms Indian Army's Stance, Says 'No Indian Personnel Captured' In Galwan Clashes

(With ANI inputs)