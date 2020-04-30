Shiv Sena Hits Out At Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis Over Palghar Lynching Incident

Shiv Sena in its 'Saamna' Editorial on Thursday hit out at Yogi Adityanath and Devendra Fadnavis over the opposition slamming the Maharashtra government for the Palghar lynching incident. According to the party, the lynching incident in Palghar was horrifying but they ensured that the accused were arrested.

In its editorial, Shiv Sena questioned "Similar incident happened in Bulandshahr where Sadhus were killed. No opposition in UP asked for the resignation of Yogi Adityanath? Another incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Itawah recently where a five-member Brahmin family was killed. Still, there was no pressure on Yogi Adityanath." Shiv Sena further alleged that no pressure was built on them since UP is a BJP-ruled state. "They should have also understood that the region in Palghar has been BJP-ruled once," it added.

Upping the ante on the Maharashtra government, BJP had demanded that the investigation in the Palghar lynching matter should be either be conducted under the supervision of a High Court judge or the Central Bureau of Investigation. The party had highlighted that the Maharashtra government had stayed quiet for three days before commenting on the lynching. Former BJP Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya had also contended that there was no scope for an impartial probe until Anil Deshmukh continued to be the Maharashtra Home Minister.

Over 100 arrested, 3 police officials suspended

Three police officials of the Kasa Police Station in Palghar were suspended, including two Head Constables and one Assistant Sub Inspector. Meanwhile, 35 police personnel were transferred from the Kasa police station to desired districts. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had stated that over 100 arrests have been made with respect to the incident. The Maharashtra Chief Minister had also urged everyone not to ignite communal flames in the state.

Palghar mob-lynching incident

On April 16, three men were allegedly lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as they were suspected to be thieves. Two ascetics Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj were travelling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade to Gujarat for attending a funeral. The aforesaid three individuals were lynched by a mob who allegedly suspected them to be child kidnappers after they reached Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka.

Reportedly, a group of 4 policemen reached the spot after the Kasa Police Station received phone calls. However, the mob overturned the vehicle and police officer were beaten up, resulting in some police personnel sustaining injuries. However, some videos have emerged which show police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking the three persons. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods.

