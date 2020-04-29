Subramanian Swamy To File PIL For CBI Inquiry In Palghar Mob Lynching; Offers Uddhav A Tip

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that he will file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the recent shocking Palghar mob lynching incident. The BJP leader is seeking a CBI inquiry in the 'pre-meditated murders' of three men. Swamy also expressed hope that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray himself will order a CBI intervention in the case.

Swamy to file PIL in Palghar case; seeks CBI inquiry

In his tweet, Dr Subramanian Swamy said that he is consulting with his colleagues ahead of filing the PIL in the mob lynching incident that occurred in Palghar.

I am consulting my colleagues and after will file a PIL for a CBI inquiry into the pre-meditated murders in Palghar district recently. I hope the CM will in the meantime will himself order it. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 29, 2020

Palghar mob lynching

The shocking mob lynching incident took place on the night of April 16 in Palghar district of Maharashtra when two ascetics Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj were travelling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade to Gujarat for attending a funeral. The three individuals were lynched by a mob who allegedly suspected them to be child kidnappers after they reached Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka. Videos have emerged which show the police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking three persons. The incident has garnered criticism from leaders across the political spectrum. So far, 110 accused persons including 9 juveniles have been arrested in this case.

Earlier, when the furore over the incident was steadily building, Dr Swamy had reposed his faith in the Uddhav government, writing:

Palghar is in Maharashtra where the CM is the son of Balasaheb, the Shiv Sena founder. Maharashtra is in India whose Prime Minister is of BJP. So you think this country will not bring justice to the criminals? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 19, 2020

Late Tuesday evening, 35 police personnel based at the Palghar Kasa police station under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred were transferred.

