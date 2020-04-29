After Transfer Of 35 Police Personnel, 3 Policemen Suspended In Palghar Lynching Incident

In a major update in the Palghar mob lynching case, three police officers from the Kasa police station of the district have been suspended. This includes an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and two Head Constables. The suspension of three officials comes just a day after 35 police personnel related to the lynching incident on April 16 were transferred.

Earlier on Tuesday, Palghar District SP Gaurav Singh had issued the transfer order of 35 personnel including constables and ASI from Kasa police station to a different district as requested by the personnel.

READ | Cong's Singhvi Urges CM Thackeray To 'personally' Look Into The Palghar Lynching Incident

The spree of decisions comes after the Palghar police has been accused of being 'spectators' while the mob continued to attack the three men. Earlier Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had stated that over 100 arrests have been made with respect to the incident. The Maharashtra Chief Minister had also urged everyone not to ignite communal flames in the state.

READ | Palghar Mob-lynching: CM Thackeray Warns Action Against Those 'inciting Communal Flames'

3 men lynched by mob

On April 16, three men were lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car when they were stopped by a group of men. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station was also attacked.

READ | Palghar Mob-lynching: CM Thackeray Assures Justice; Says All Culprits Arrested On April 17

The deceased men were identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri and Nilesh Telwade. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 110 villagers and cases have been registered under multiple sections of IPC.

READ | Fadnavis Slams Palghar Mob Lynching Of 3 Men; Demands 'high-level Enquiry' By Maha Govt