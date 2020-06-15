Mumbai Local Trains To Run For Essential Service Workers From June 15; Railways Issues SOP

Local trains will run in Mumbai from Monday for the first time since the lockdown was imposed on March 23 to control the spread of COVID-19. However, the Western Railway and Central Railway have decided to resume these services for essential staff as identified by the state government and the general public is prohibited from using these.

'Only for the movement of essential staff'

Western Railway will run 73 pairs of suburban services including eight pairs between Virar and Dahanu Road. Central Railway will run 200 services (100 up and 100 down) 130 services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) to Kasara/Karjat/Kalyan/Thane and 70 services from CSMT to Panvel, a joint media release by the Western Railway and Central Railway said.

Kind Attention :- Western Railway have decided to resume their selected suburban services over WR w.e.f. Monday, 15th June, 2020 with defined protocol & SOP, only for movement of essential staff as identified by the State Government. pic.twitter.com/KlZeGJEq2t — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 14, 2020

The trains will run from 5:30 am to 11:30 pm with an interval of 15 minutes. "Maximum services will run between Churchgate and Virar, but few will also run up to Dahanu Road," the Railways said.

Central Railway said, EMU Services running plan of Mumbai Division (C.R.) for essential staff as identified by the state government--Total 200 services will run (100 UP+ 100 DN). CSMT to Kasara, Karjat, Kalyan, Thane- 130 services (65 UP+ 65 DN). CSMT to Panvel- 70 services (35 UP+ 35 DN).

Only 700 passengers allowed per train

According to the media release, common for both Railways, approximately 1.25 lakh essential staff (including 50 thousand on Western Railway) as identified by the state government are expected to travel by these trains. To allow adequate social distancing in the coaches, unlike its seating capacity to accommodate about 1,200 persons, only about 700 are to be allowed per train, the statement added.

The Railways have also asked the state government to stagger the office timings of their employees to ensure there is no crowding at the stations.

Strict imposition of "NO HAWKER & NO PARKING ZONE" in station circulating area at 150 meters radius. Approach roads to stations shall be ensured to enable smooth passage of identified passengers and prevent any mass gathering of the public at station premises by respective Municipal Corporations in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, maintaining its continued rise of Coronavirus cases, Mumbai reported 1395 new cases and 79 new deaths on Sunday. The city also saw 1039 recoveries taking its tally to 26,986 cases and the recovery rate stands at 46%. Mumbai's tally stands at 58,135 cases with 2190 deaths - of which there are 28,959 active cases narrowing the gap between active and recovered cases.

