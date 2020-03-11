Shiv Sena Mocks Raj Thackeray Directly On 'shadow Cabinet'; Asks About CM Uddhav 'shadow'

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday slammed the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and mocked their newly created 'Shadow Cabinet' in Maharashtra. Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana said that the Opposition party in the state which consists of 105 MLAs did not form a Shadow Cabinet but the party with a single MLA formed Shadow Cabinet.

The editorial further mentioned that while establishing the Shadow Cabinet the chief of the party had to inform their leaders to be careful and not to blackmail anymore while working for the committee is a very good step. This shows experience makes human intelligent and is useful at such times, the editorial read.

READ | Accusation After Insult: Shiv Sena Says Bravery Awardee Zen Sadavarte 'misleading People'

"In order to form a shadow cabinet, an equal number of MLAs and MPs should be brought into this, but it does not seem to happen in the case. The Chief Minister post in the Shadow Cabinet is still vacant. Whereas, the leader of the Opposition party is always made as to the CM of the Shadow Cabinet. But let’s see what happens in this case. The 'Game of Shadow' would be more fun and interesting if they also appoint 'Shadow Governor' to administer the oath to this shadow cabinet. Seems like there is a joke happening in Maharashtra," the editorial stated.

READ | Shiv Sena Releases 111-second Video Highlighting 100 Days Of Maha Vikas Aghadi Government

MNS forms Shadow Cabinet

On March 9, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray announced the formation of a 'Shadow Cabinet' which will keep an eye on the working of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. At the 14th foundation day anniversary at Navi Mumbai, Thackeray announced the names of the leaders who will be a part of the cabinet. Their jobs will be to expose the shortcomings of the government, as announced on the day he had launched his party's new symbol.

READ | Shadow Cabinet By Shadow Party That Hasn't Seen Light In 14 Yrs: Cong Slams Raj Thackeray

Amit Thackeray to keep an eye on cousin Aaditya Thackeray

Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray has been entrusted with the responsibility of keeping a watch on the Tourism Ministry which is being managed by Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray. Amit will also 'guard' many other ministries which include Rural development, Language ministry, Forest department, etc. Shalini Thackeray - a relative of the MNS chief - will be keeping an eye on the Women and Child Development ministry.

Raj Thackeray's close aide Bala Nandgaonkar will keep a watch on the state Home Ministry headed by NCP's Anil Deshmukh. Nitin Sardesai will keep tabs on Finance and Housing. Speaking at the event, Raj Thackeray also thanked the people who stood by him and his party despite the ups and downs it faced since the formation of the MNS in 2006.

READ | Raj Thackeray Announces 'Shadow Cabinet' To Keep Eye On Uddhav Govt; Amit To Mark Aaditya