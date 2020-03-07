Shiv Sena Releases 111-second Video Highlighting 100 Days Of Maha Vikas Aghadi Government

Celebrating 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Shiv Sena on Saturday, released a 111-seconds video highlighting the government's achievements. The video resembling Apple's iPhone 10 launch video, showed a flurry of announcements made by Thackeray ranging from the farm loan waiver, the withdrawal of Bhima Koregaon cases to the 24x7 Mumbai plan implemented by his son - Aaditya Thackeray. Highlighting the budget which was announced on Friday, the video touted the several infrastructure projects and the renaming of the Mumbai-Nagpur Highway to 'Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Mahamarg' and Aurangabad airport to 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport'.

मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच्या सरकारचे १०० दिवस फक्त १११ सेकंदमध्ये पाहा!



CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s 100 days in 111 seconds!



Uddhav Thackeray's Ayodhya visit

CM Uddhav Thackeray is currently in Ayodhya to visit the shrine after completing 100 days of governance. Thackeray and several Shiv Sainiks have visited Ram Lalla in the afternoon and were scheduled to perform aarti on Sarayu riverbanks in the afternoon - but was cancelled due to coronavirus scare. Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray, along with 18 party MPs visited Ayodhya in June 2019 and offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple. Sena has also demanded a seat on the 15-member Ram Mandir trust which was announced by PM Modi in the Parliament on February 5.

Maha Vikas Aghadi government

The BJP-Sena alliance fell out over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post, leading to the Shiv Sena allying with NCP-Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28, which was preceded by 4-day CM stint by Fadnavis, which fell after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly immediately. Both Fadnavis and Pawar resigned, ushering in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The government has been on shaky ground with Sena and Congress often tussling on Hindutva related issues and now the CAA-NRC-NPR where Thackeray has defied his allies greenlighting NPR in the state and claiming 'CAA hurts nobody'.

