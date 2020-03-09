Shadow Cabinet By Shadow Party That Hasn't Seen Light In 14 Yrs: Cong Slams Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday announced the formation of a 'Shadow Cabinet' which will keep an eye on the working of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Reacting to this, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant slammed Raj Thackeray's move and said that the decision of forming a Shadow Cabinet has been decided by a "shadow party" that has "never come to light and has never been able to shed any light."

'It will not affect the people at all'

In a tweet in Marathi, Sachin Sawant said, "The Shadow Cabinet has been decided by a Shadow Party that has never come to light for 14 years and has never been able to shed any light. Over the years the people have seen how they agitate and do settlement in the dark. Therefore, it is certain that it will not affect the people at all!'

शॅडो कॅबिनेटचा निर्णय अशा शॅडो पक्षाने घेतला आहे जो १४ वर्ष कधीही प्रकाशात आला नाही, कुठलाही प्रकाश पाडू शकला नाही. आंदोलने करायची आणि अंधारात सेटलमेंट करायची हे रात्रउद्योग जनतेने गेली अनेक वर्ष पाहिलेले आहेत. त्यामुळे याचा काडीमात्र प्रभाव जनतेवर पडणार नाही, हे मात्र निश्चित! — Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) March 9, 2020

At the 14th foundation day anniversary at Navi Mumbai on Monday, Raj Thackeray announced the names of the leaders who will be a part of the cabinet. Their jobs will be to expose the shortcomings of the government, as announced on the day he had launched his party's new symbol.

Amit Thackeray to keep an eye on cousin Aaditya Thackeray

Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray has been entrusted with the responsibility of keeping a watch on the Tourism Ministry which is being managed by Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray. Amit will also 'guard' many other ministries which include Rural development, Language ministry, Forest department etc. Shalini Thackeray - a relative of the MNS chief - will be keeping an eye on the Women and Child Development ministry.

READ | Raj Thackeray announces 'Shadow Cabinet' to keep eye on Uddhav govt; Amit to mark Aaditya

Raj Thackeray's close aide Bala Nandgaonkar will keep a watch on the state Home Ministry headed by NCP's Anil Deshmukh. Nitin Sardesai will keep tabs on Finance and Housing. Speaking at the event, Raj Thackeray also thanked the people who stood by him and his party despite the ups and downs it faced since the formation of the MNS in 2006.

READ | Raj Thackeray-led MNS slams Waris Pathan on '15 cr' remark, threatens retaliatory violence

'We also gave the results through them'

"There are many who get surprised by how people stand with Raj Thackeray. The causes and agitations that MNS has spear-headed, no other political party has in the last decade. We also gave the results through them," said Raj Thackeray. Thackeray said that there are several things that he wants to speak on and he will do so on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

READ | Congress enters 'Taarak Mehta'-MNS dialogue row; tells Raj's outfit they won't be spared

READ | SHOCKING: MNS puts up posters offering cash reward for 'info on Pak-B'desh infiltrators'