Raigad Building Collapse: Shiv Sena To Adopt 4-yr-old & 5-yr-old Orphaned Due To Disaster

In a benevolent gesture, Shiv Sena Legislative party chief Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday, said that Sena will adopt the two young children who were orphaned due to the Raigad building collapse. He said that the two children aged 4 and 5 respectively, will be adopted by the Dr. Shrikant Shinde foundation and will bear their financial expenses. 16 people have lost their lives after a five-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday.

On Tuesday, a four-year-old, who was trapped in debris for more than 19 hours was rescued by one of the 3 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams undertaking rescue operations. A video captured by locals saw NDRF members and other local officials clap with joy on finding the child, stained with mud but alive. Reports state that the child was found under his mother's body, who died shielding him. Bodies of his two sisters too were reportedly found from the debris. Moreover, another five-year-old had reportedly managed to run out of the building as it began to collapse.

On August 24, a 5-storey building in the Kajalpura area in Mahad tehsil, Raigad district of Maharashtra collapsed at around 7 pm. There were over 45 flats in the building. While 16 people were evacuated and sent for treatment to a local hospital, NDRF has confirmed that atleast 19 people are missing. Maharashtra government has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims.

A case has been filed against the contractor, architect of the building and three others- with FIR has been registered under Sections 304 , 304-A ,337, 338 and 34. Three NDRF and 12 Fire brigades completed rescue operations for 41 hours. Two state ministers - Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde - visited the accident site on Monday, while CM Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the on-ground situation speaking to local MLA Bharat Gogawale and District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary, assuring all possible support for speedy rescue and relief works. While the cause for collapse is yet to be ascertained, Maharashtra has witnessed several similar incidents during this monsoon season.