Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Pays 'poetic Tribute' To Late Actor

Amid the tragic suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Sunday, dedicated a poem to Rajput's alleged loneliness. He said that one did not ask about the fate of Rajput's heart when he was alive, but now his suicide was the talk of the town. The 34-year old committed suicide at his Bandra residence on Sunday.

Raut condoles Sushant's loss

पूछा न जिंदगी में

किसी ने भी दिल का हाल..

अब शहर भर में ज़िक्र

मेरी खुदकुशी का है। pic.twitter.com/Lq9K23RHMZ — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 14, 2020

Police: No suicide found yet

Mumbai police teams have reached the actor's Bandra residence and are probing into the suicide. Sources report that currently the statement of the domestic help is being taken. As of now, the reason of the actor's suicide is unknown as no suicide has been found yet, report sources.

Sources report that some medical prescriptions have been recovered by the police. Prima facie, the actor's death has been ruled as suicide by hanging. An accidental death report has been registered. The domestic help had informed the police after spotting the actor hanging from the ceiling, say sources.

The post-mortem of the body will be conducted in Cooper / Bhabha hospital. Mumbai DCP is currently at the spot as the forensic team collects Rajput's belongings from his residence. Police will soon question Rajput's close friends regarding his suicide.

Politicians, actors, sport stars mourn loss

The 34-year old Bollywood actor was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra, confirmed by Mumbai police. Several politicians have expressed their disbelief and sorrow at the loss. Moreover, Bollywood stars and sportspersons across the nation have expressed their loss and condoled Rajput's near and dear ones.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.