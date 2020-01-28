Shiv Sena Neta Files Complaint Against WB BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh; Says 'fear For My Life'

The West Bengal unit of Shiv Sena On Tuesday lodged a complaint with the state human rights commission against BJP state president Dilip Ghosh for "threatening to kill those protesting against the CAA". Ashoke Sarkar, General Secretary of West Bengal Shiv Sena, in his letter to the West Bengal Human Rights Commission (WBSHRC) wrote that as a "senior leader" of the ruling party, he suspects that Ghosh might carry out his threats and therefore "fears for his life".

"I accuse Dilip Ghosh of intimidation and threatening. I fear that he being a Member of Parliament and a senior leader of the ruling party, has all the means to carry out his threat in practice. Therefore, as a member of West Bengal Shiv Sena, a party that has been opposing the CAA along with many others, I fear for my life and that of my fellow activists and supporters," he said.

'Shoot like dogs'

Ghosh was recently in limelight for his infamous comment where he said that the anti-CAA protestors were "shot like dogs." "Who do they think the public property that they (protesters) are destroying belongs to? Their father? Public property belongs to the taxpayers. You (Mamata) do not say anything because they are your voters. In Assam and Uttar Pradesh, our governments shot these people like dogs," Ghosh had said.

'Muslim infiltrators will be chased out of India'

Days later, Ghosh had also stated that 50 lakh Muslim infiltrators will be chased out of India if needed. While addressing a rally in the North 24 Parganas district, the BJP leader said, "Fifty lakh Muslim infiltrators will be identified, if needed they will be chased out of the country." "Firstly, the names of Muslim infiltrators will be removed from voters' list then didi (in reference to Mamata Banerjee) cannot appease anyone," he added.

(With Agency inputs)

