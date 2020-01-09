Shiv Sena Mouthpiece Saamana Takes Another Dig At BJP, Claims Party Has Lost Credibility

After being criticised for their stand on the controversial 'Free Kashmir' poster, Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP. The editorial stated that the BJP leaders were eyeing for the fall of Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and the opposition rejoiced every small or new incident that occurs against the state government. Commenting on BJP's action and reaction Saamana further mentioned they need counselling.

Defending the girl behind the poster, the editorial said that she had already clarified her actions and despite that, the BJP has attacked her. It also said that after the girl herself explained her motive, the BJP leaders criticising her fell flat on their faces. Lastly, taking a jibe at Devendra Fadnavis the editorial stated that the BJP is losing its credibility and their actions are inviting people to insult the party.

FIR filed

Mumbai Police filed an FIR against Mahek Mirza, a protester from Monday night's protest at Gateway of India, for holding a placard that read 'Free Kashmir.' The FIR is filed at the Colaba police station after the protester sparked a row with her placard in the demonstration against the BJP government.

The protester who held a placard reading 'Free Kashmir' during a rally near Mumbai's Gateway of India in solidarity with Delhi's JNU students has come out with a clarification defending her now-controversial message. Mehak Mirza Prabhu posted a video on YouTube where she said that her act was "misinterpreted" and that her message was meant to draw focus on the five-month-long Internet blockade in the region. She also stated she is a native of Maharashtra and not of Kashmir.

"The narrative that has been put out is absolutely misinterpreted... Like anybody else who believes in a democracy, I also joined the protest. People were holding placards about many issues like NRC, CAA, (violence against) JNU students and while I was there I spotted a placard that read 'Free Kashmir'," Mehak Prabhu said in her video.

Political reaction

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the "Free Kashmir" poster at the protest. He questioned the slogans in a tweet.

Protest is for what exactly?

Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”?

How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai?

‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO?

Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???@OfficeofUT https://t.co/zkWRjxuTqA — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 6, 2020

However, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray backed the protester and said that the intent of the protester should be taken into consideration. On Tuesday morning, opining on the issue, Sanjay Raut said that the party "would not tolerate anyone talking of freedom of Kashmir from India." Furthermore, he stated that the poster was misunderstood.

