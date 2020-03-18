Shiv Sena Slams Goa Guv Satya Pal Malik, Says His Remark Tarnishes Reputaion Of Raj Bhavan

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday took a jibe at Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik over his remark claiming that Governors don't actually have any work to do. Sena in its editorial said that Guv Malik himself revealed that during his tenure in Jammu and Kashmir he only drank alcohol and played golf.

"Governor who’s been known as the white elephant, now been sensationalised by the Governor of Goa. Satyapal Malik says that the Raj Bhavan in J&K is a liquor baron. We all know that a Governor may be a non-working post but a constitutional post. The question is what does the pensioner coming here do? And regards to this, Goa governor has given a correct answer revealing that the Governor has no work. Whereas Governor in J&K simply sits, drinks wine and plays golf," the editorial read.

Sena further mentioned that Malik's statement was putting the reputation of Raj Bhavan in a bad light and it also urged other governors to reply to the allegations made by Malik.

The editorial said, "Malik's statement is tarnishing the reputation of Raj Bhavan. This statement is compelling that the Raj Bhavan is only a hall and a place to rest. Malik said that 'The governor of J&K consumes liquor" it is an insult to the entire J&K. Satyapal Malik was the Governor of J&K, and now he himself disclosed what he used to do at his tenure. Its high time for all the state governors should answer to the allegations made by Satyapal Malik."

Lastly, comparing the Governor's work with the Guv of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari during the formation of the state government Sena said, "Who says that the Governor doesn’t work? In a recent history, where Maharashtra Governor administered the oath to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Maharashtra Governor was actively working at night in Raj Bhavan till morning, removing President’s rule in the state and gave “80-hour” of government to Maharashtra. What the Governor of Goa said maybe a fact, but now there is no work left for anyone in our country at the moment as “Corona Virus” has done the remaining work."

Satya Pal Malik's remark

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik went on a bizarre rant about the role of Governors in states on Sunday, claiming that Governors don't actually have any work to do. Malik was visiting his hometown Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh where he made the comments while addressing a gathering.

He said, "Governor ka koi kaam nahi hota [A Governor has no work]. The Governor of Kashmir simply drinks alcohol and plays golf. In other states, the governors relax and don't involve themselves in day to day politics," he continued.

Satya Pal Malik was formerly the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and oversaw the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

