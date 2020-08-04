Shiv Sena Tells Gehlot's Camp In Rajasthan To Not Let Guard Slip With Shah In Isolation

Remarking on Union Home Minister Amit Shah who tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday, the Shiv Sena said that despite his diagnosis and remaining in isolation, he will continue posing a threat to the Rajasthan state government. Wishing him a speedy recovery from the infection, Sena said that his absence will be felt on August 5 during the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

'Gehlot should not get too happy over this'

The party in the editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana said, "Corona has attacked Home Minister Shah and as a result, he had to go into isolation. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should not get too happy over this. Wherever Shah is, he can continue his political operations from there only and, therefore, the danger on Gehlot government still persists."

"The Home Minister went into isolation and Gehlot too had to take his MLAs into isolation means the danger still persists," it added.

'Ministers will have to be isolated'

It also suggested that the whole Union Cabinet would have to be isolated as per Shah's appeal to people who had met him. "It is true that the government followed social distancing but now Home Minister Shah has himself appealed to all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get themselves tested for Corona. If the Home Minister says so then all the Ministers in the Cabinet will have to be isolated," the Shiv Sena said.

READ | Maharashtra BJP still open to ally with Shiv Sena but will fight next election solo: Patil

It further said that Shah and multiple BJP Chief Ministers and Ministers in state governments, including Uttar Pradesh, testing positive for COVID-19 revealed a frightening picture of the pandemic in the country, and added the names of the priest and other functionaries of the Ram temple in the list.

READ | Shiv Sena gets confirmation its Rs 1 crore for Ram Temple construction has been received

Shiv Sena said that PM Modi laying the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Wednesday would be a sight worth remembering for all and said that the ceremony would mark the satisfactory end of the fight for the Ram Temple started by senior leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, who would take part in the ceremony through video conferencing. As per sources, PM Modi will address the nation for an hour and will leave from Ayodhya at 2.10 pm.

READ | Shiv Sena welcomes New Education Policy, calls it 'more important' than Rafale

READ | Shiv Sena shreds BJP 'olive branch' to ally again; asks about 'selfish & fraud Sena' claim

(With ANI inputs)