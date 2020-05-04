Shiv Sena To Nominate CM Uddhav Thackeray And Neelam Gorhe For MLC Seats : Sources

With the Election commission clearing Uddhav Thackeray's path to the state council, sources on Monday, reported that Thackeray and Neelam Gorhe have been chosen as Shiv Sena's candidates to the state council in the upcoming elections of the 9 vacant MLC seats. On Friday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold elections to the Legislative Council in Maharashtra after 21 days - prior to Thackeray's term expires. This decision had occurred after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had requested the same.

The Governor had pointed out that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who is not a member of either house of the State Legislature needs to get elected to the Council before 27th May 2020. This development comes a day after Thackeray spoke to PM Modi over the delay in his nomination. The Maharashtra MLC polls have been under controversy over the governor's delay in nominating CM Uddhav Thackeray to the state council.

On April 27, the state cabinet sent a reminder to Governor Koshyari on nominating Thackeray to the Maharashtra legislative council as the governor's pick. Koshyari is yet to accept the nomination, as two seats from governor's quota are currently unfilled - after 2 NCP councillors resigned to join BJP. After the cabinet's reminder, two PILs have been filed with the Bombay High Court, urging for holding immediate elections to get Thackeray elected to the Council.

Earlier on April 9, Maharashtra cabinet picked Thackeray to be the governor's nominee to the Maharashtra state council. Koshyari had earlier rejected NCP's two nominees stating that election for the two seats will be held in June and there was no emergency prior to that. But with the postponement of MLC polls due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in the state, Thackeray is yet to be elected to either legislative body. If he is not elected to the Council by six months of taking oath as CM- which will end on May 28, Thackeray will have to resign as CM.

