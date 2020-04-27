Shops To Remain Closed Till May 3 In Jharkhand As CM Refuses To Implement MHA Order

Even after the Home Ministry issued an order allowing states to open non-essential shops, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has refused to implement Centre's order citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Soren has stated that the shops in the state will remain closed till May 3. However, the Chief Minister added that the shops that were allowed to open earlier shall continue to remain operational. The state has so far witnessed 82 positive cases while 13 people have recovered. 3 deaths have also occurred in the state due to the Coronavirus.

READ | Delhi Govt Yet To Decide On Opening Of Non-essential Shops, Decision Expected In 1-2 Days

READ | Gujarat Deputy CM States Shops In Urban Areas Will Resume Operations As Per MHA Orders

MHA announces reopening of shops

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday night allowed all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act to reopen from April 25 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes shops in residential complexes and market complexes. However, the order states that the shops will function at 50 per cent strength and precautions against COVID-19 — wearing masks and social distancing — is mandatory.

The Home Ministry has clarified that the relaxation in the given order is not applicable in hotspots and containment zones. It has also prohibited the reopening of shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls. The order is an amendment to Centre's April 15 order issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic till May 3.

READ | Odisha Allows Stranded Labourers To Move Within State After Completing 14-day Quarantine

READ | Kerala CM Vijayan Advises Disinfection Of Shops & Vicinity Before Reopening Them