Sitaram Yechury Alleges Complicity Of Centre In Repeated Shootings, Slams Hate Speech

Politics

Reacting to the alleged firing incident outside Jamia, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury questioned the continued silence of PM and his Cabinet colleagues

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sitaram Yechury

Reacting to the alleged firing incident outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday questioned the continued silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleagues. Maintaining that there was a difference in the treatment meted out to protesters and the perpetrators of violence, he alleged that this implied complicity on the part of the Centre. Moreover, he slammed senior BJP leaders for allegedly delivering hate speeches. Yechury also contended that the PM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were directly responsible for the repeated incidents of violence.  

Read: Jamia Shooting: NCP Blames Anurag Thakur For Creating Negative Atmosphere, Demands Inquiry

Read: 'What Were They Doing?': Sena MP Sanjay Raut Questions Police Inaction At Jamia Shooting

Alleged firing at Jamia

Two unidentified individuals allegedly opened fire outside gate no.7 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on February 2. However, the accused managed to flee the spot. The Delhi police registered an FIR under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. This is the third incident of individuals opening fire in the national capital in the last 4 days. 

Read: Jamia Alumni Association Files Police Complaint Against BJP's Thakur, Varma, Mishra

Opposition pins blame on MoS Finance Anurag Thakur

The first incident took place on January 30, when a person opened fire injuring a person in the Jamia Nagar area. Thereafter, another individual indulged in aerial firing near the Shaheen Bagh area on February 1, when the Union Budget was presented. While the accused were apprehended by the police, many opposition parties such as Congress blamed MoS Anurag Thakur for creating the atmosphere of hate by his ‘Gun down traitors’ remark.  

Read: Bajrang Dal Says Jamia Shooter Not Its Member, Condemns Violence

 

Published:
COMMENT
