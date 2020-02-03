Sitaram Yechury Alleges Complicity Of Centre In Repeated Shootings, Slams Hate Speech

Reacting to the alleged firing incident outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday questioned the continued silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleagues. Maintaining that there was a difference in the treatment meted out to protesters and the perpetrators of violence, he alleged that this implied complicity on the part of the Centre. Moreover, he slammed senior BJP leaders for allegedly delivering hate speeches. Yechury also contended that the PM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were directly responsible for the repeated incidents of violence.

Repeated firings are an ominous and direct outcome of continued silence of PM as ministers and BJP leaders incite violence. That one incident happens after another points to complicity. Peaceful protesters are demonised while those instigating & initiating violence go scot-free. https://t.co/jwnRPumY90 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 3, 2020

When govt ministers provoke violence or thuggery, then no one is safe. Govts are responsible for every citizen’s safety. Peaceful protests is a right of every citizen. All govts must respect that. Dissent is democracy. It cannot be met with hate-speech by those in high offices — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 3, 2020

Law and order in the national capital comes under the Centre. Responsibility and accountability for repeated provocative violent incidents falls directly and solely on the Union home minister and the Prime Minister. https://t.co/duIYeSB4wc — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 3, 2020

Alleged firing at Jamia

Two unidentified individuals allegedly opened fire outside gate no.7 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on February 2. However, the accused managed to flee the spot. The Delhi police registered an FIR under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. This is the third incident of individuals opening fire in the national capital in the last 4 days.

Opposition pins blame on MoS Finance Anurag Thakur

The first incident took place on January 30, when a person opened fire injuring a person in the Jamia Nagar area. Thereafter, another individual indulged in aerial firing near the Shaheen Bagh area on February 1, when the Union Budget was presented. While the accused were apprehended by the police, many opposition parties such as Congress blamed MoS Anurag Thakur for creating the atmosphere of hate by his ‘Gun down traitors’ remark.

