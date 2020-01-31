Jamia Shooting: NCP Blames Anurag Thakur For Creating Negative Atmosphere, Demands Inquiry

On Friday, NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik blamed MoS Anurag Thakur for creating a negative atmosphere resulting in the shooting of a student outside Jamia Millia Islamia University. He contended that the situation was bound to deteriorate when people holding responsible positions made irresponsible statements. Malik also demanded a probe into the entire incident.

He highlighted that the boy being a minor had increased suspicions. Moreover, he noted that it was unfortunate that such an incident occurred on the day when Mahatma Gandhi was killed many decades ago. The NCP spokesperson also indirectly accused BJP of giving an impetus to the ideology of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

Nawab Malik stated, “The way in which protesters were shot at Jamia yesterday, this happened due to the atmosphere created by Anurag Thakur. We feel that when people sitting on responsible positions give such statements, the situation will deteriorate. There should be a probe on where did the weapon come from, which people were behind this. If the boy is a minor, then there should be an inquiry on who sent him. It is highly unfortunate that this incident happened on the same day when Mahatma Gandhi was killed. The ideology of Godse is getting a push in the country. This is sad.”

One student injured

On Thursday, a gun-toting man was arrested by the Delhi police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in the national capital. He had opened fire on the people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. The protest was organised by the Jamia Coordination Committee, from the university to Rajghat.

Shadab, a Mass Communications student of Jamia, suffered an injury in his left hand and was admitted at the AIIMS trauma centre. As per sources, the attacker shouted, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you” and thereafter, opened fire. Sources also reveal that the shooter has been identified as Gopal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised that the culprit would not be spared. Subsequently, 'attempt to murder' charges have been slapped against Gopal. The provisions of the Arms Act have also been invoked in this case.

(With ANI inputs)

