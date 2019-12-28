Sitaram Yechury Calls CAA 'unconstitutional', Says Religion Can't Define Citizenship

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) violates the Indian Constitution and citizenship cannot be defined on the basis of a person's religion. Yechury made the statement while speaking at an event at Osmania University in Telangana.

Addressing the students Yechury said, "In Banaras, the entire CPM's District Committee has been arrested and 69 other people have also been arrested, out of which only 14 are Muslims. This situation arises because Indian youths are rising in defence of our Constitution. CAA violates our Constitution; because in our Constitution, citizenship cannot be defined on the basis of the religion of a person."

"Today if anyone protests against the government or its policies, he will be termed as an anti-national. We are protesting against CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). It is an expression of patriotism. The young generation wants to defend India. They are the future of India," he added.

'Say 'no' to NPR'

Yechury also said that the Chief Ministers of as many as 13 states have refused to implement the NRC. "The Chief Ministers of 13 states have said 'no' to NRC. We appeal to them to say 'no' to NPR also. Two of them have already done this, which are Kerala and West Bengal. On this issue, West Bengal Chief Minister seems to be on the same side," said Yechury.

He also alleged that CAA, NPR and NRC were aimed at making India a fascist country and hence, people should reject them. "This is not a Hindu-Muslim issue. The struggle is to save democracy," he claimed. Replying to a query, he said he would not suggest people to give wrong information when the enumerators come for the NPR. He said the additional details sought in the NPR may authorise the officials to keep any person's name under D category (doubtful) if there was no sufficient information such as parents' birthplace. Yechury accused the Modi government of pushing the country towards polarisation on religious lines.

(with agencies inputs)