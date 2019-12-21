The Debate
Sitaram Yechury: 'Our Strength Has Been Systematically Destroyed By This Government'

General News

The Secretary-General of the Communist Party of India (M), Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter and attacked the government over increasing protests in the country.

Sitaram

The Secretary-General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter on Saturday, December 21, and attacked the government over increasing protests in the country. He alleged the government of "systematically destroying " India's democratic strength. Have a look at the tweet.

Yechury takes on BJP for economy

Earlier this week, Sitaram Yechury slammed the BJP government and accused them of destroying the economy. He also alleged the Modi government of being obsessed with Pakistan. Additionally, Yechury in another tweet stated that they will continue protesting against the BJP policies and not let them destroy the social, economic or political fabric of the country. 

The General Secretary of CPI(M) said, “BJP govt has destroyed the economy. It has real consequences for Indians - they are eating less to somehow survive, while Modi keeps up his obsession with Pakistan and continues with his project to destroy our social fabric”. 

Read: Sitaram Yechury accuses BJP of destroying the economy & 'being obsessed with Pakistan'

Yechury on CAA 

CPI-M General Secretary slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Tuesday as well. Taking to Twitter, Yechury wrote that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is about India and not Pakistan. He added that the PM keeps invoking Pakistan and questioned his "obsession" with Pakistan.  

Read: Sitaram Yechury condemns CAA, says 'current situation is worse than Emergency'

CPI-M to file petition challenging CAA 

Leaders of Opposition parties came together on Monday to address a press conference at the Constitution Club in Delhi following clashes between students and the police inside Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday, December 15. General Secretary of CPI Sitaram Yechury condemned the police action against students during which many students were injured as police barged into the Jamia campus and resorted to lathi-charge and firing teargas shells. He also said that his party is going to file a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. 

Speaking at a press conference, Yechury said, "CPI-M is filing a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It will be done maybe today. It's all ready. The basic point is that the Act is anti-Constitution. It violates the Assam Acord. The amendments made in this Act consequent to the Assam Accord are violated by this Act". 

Read: Sitaram Yechury questions PM Modi's 'obsession with Pakistan', calls CAA 'discriminatory'

Read: PM Modi condemns violent protests against CAA, urges people to maintain peace and unity

