Smriti Irani Slams Congress For Politicising COVID Crisis, Calls For Unity Amid Pandemic

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani claimed that the Congress party was provoking people to speak against the ruling BJP-lead government at the Center after suppressing the voices of the citizens for seven decades. Irani went on to concede that the government is facing a big challenge but added that there should not be any politicising of the crisis.

Iraini rallies on PM's 'unity' call

While speaking to ANI on Thursday, Smriti Irani said, "Those who stifled the voices of millions in this country for seven decades are telling the country to speak up. The country spoke in one voice against corona when PM appealed that all of us need to fight this pandemic together."

"I agree there have been challenges, but this particular challenge did not come with a prescribed formula for success. Who gets helped when India stands divided? - that is the question we all need to ponder on," she added.

Speaking about the movement of migrant workers, the Union Minister said, "People have been brought back home through trains, flights, and ships. The government has stood resolutely and worked to ensure that these people get support."

Smriti Irani's remarks come at a time when the country is struggling to control the spread of coronavirus cases, and majority of the country is still under lockdown, which has been ongoing for more than sixty-five days. The Union Minister also thanked actor Sonu Sood for helping send migrants back home in buses.

SC directive to government

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed that migrant workers wanting to return to their home states will not be charged train or bus fares and those stranded across the country will be provided food free of cost by the authorities concerned.

In its 11-page order, the court said certain interim directions were required to be issued to be followed by the states, union territories as well as the Centre to "redeem the immediate difficulties" of the migrant workers.

