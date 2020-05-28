Siddaramaiah Urges Congress Members & Workers To Participate In 'Speak Up India' Campaign

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has insisted that all MLAs, MPs, MLCs and party workers to participate in the Congress' 'Speak Up India' online campaign on Thursday.

"All India Congress is organising a massive 'Speak Up India' online campaign on May 28 from 11 am to 2 pm. The purpose of this campaign is to be the voice of people who are in distress and strongly urge the central government to implement various demands put forth by Congress party to alleviate the sufferings of common man," Siddaramaiah said in a letter dated May 27.

"Transport should be made available to all migrant workers without charge to ensure their safe return. Employment opportunities should be provided to these workers and workdays under MNREGA should be increased to 200 days in a year," he stated.

Sonia Gandhi, interim chief of the Congress party, on Thursday said that the Central government must ensure the safety of migrants. In a video message to the people of the country, she said that her party is attempting to help the poor and the needy since the crisis began and that Congress has made several demands to the Centre. Sonia Gandhi also appealed to people to be a part of Congress' 'movement' to help the migrant workers.

The Congress chief enlisted her demands: "We appeal to the Central government to aid the needy. We demand that the Centre provides every family Rs 7500/ month for six months. We also demand free and safe movement of migrants via trains and proper food facilities for them. We want that Centre should ensure 200 days guarantee work under MGNREGA. For MSME, and small industries, we want the Centre to not give them loan but financial aid so that jobs may be saved. We are repeating the demands again and again."

