Smriti Irani Scorches Rahul Gandhi For 'mindset' Remark Over SC's Verdict On Women In Army

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'mindset' remark on the Supreme Court's order to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army. Taking to Twitter, Irani said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first one to announce Permanent Commission for Women in Armed Forces.

Slamming the Congress the Amethi MP said that the BJP's Mahila Morcha was the one who took up the initiative to ensure gender justice happens when the Congress did not do anything about it.

In her tweet, Irani mocked Rahul Gandhi and said, 'Begaani Shaadi Mein Abdullah Diwana' which means un-related person getting too much involved and excited is somebody else's marriage.

It was PM @narendramodi Ji who announced Permanent Commission for Women in Armed Forces, thereby ensuring gender justice & @BJPMahilaMorcha took up this issue when your Govt. twiddled its thumbs. Tweet से पहले टीम को बोलो check kare 🙏 https://t.co/DQhm3tRc0g — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 17, 2020

Earlier in a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who represented the women officers in the apex court, said, "Mr. Rahul Gandhi please click the refresh memory button. It was Congress govt that argued vociferously against permanent commissioning of women in the Army back in 2010 before the Delhi HC. It was your govt who challenged the decision before the SC which ruled in favour of women."

Gandhi's remark

Slamming the Centre's 'mindset', former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that it had disrespected every Indian woman by arguing against according permanent commission and command posts to them. He hailed the Supreme Court's verdict and congratulated India's women for proving BJP wrong. BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who was the lawyer of the petitioners said that 'misleading statements by Army' were rejected by the court today.

SC orders Centre to set up Army women's commission

Upholding the Delhi High Court's verdict, the Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Chandrachud, earlier in the day, stated that it was an obligation of the Centre to set up the permanent commission for women in the armed forces in all areas but combat positions. It added that by not doing so is a violation of the court's orders. It also set a deadline of 3 months to set up the commission.

The Supreme Court in its order also observed that there was a requirement for a change of mindset when it came to 'gender stereotypes' adding 'Centre’s reply disturbing' while perpetuating sex stereotypes. "It is an insult to women as well as the army when aspersions are cast on women, their ability and their achievements in the army," read the SC's order.

