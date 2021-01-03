Sonia Gandhi Calls Modi Govt 'arrogant', Demands 'unconditional' Repeal Of 3 Farm Laws

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday wrote an open letter to the PM Modi-led Government asking it to withdraw the three 'Black Laws', as a tribute to all the farmers who had lost their lives during the 40-day agitation. “In this biting cold and rain in Delhi, our farmers have been protesting on the borders for 39 days now and the citizens and I are very concerned over it,” Sonia Gandhi said.

“During the course of the protests, more than 50 farmers have lost their lives because of the government’s harsh attitude. Some have even committed suicide. Neither has their decision moved the Modi government or any of its ministers, nor have they uttered a word of consolation. I offer my tribute to the families of those who have passed away and send my prayers and strength,” she said.

Calling the BJP-led Government in the Centre 'arrogant', Sonia Gandhi alleged that this was the first government since independence that did not care for the farming community in the country. “Ever since independence, this is the first arrogant government to have come to power that doesn’t care for the farmers who feed, let alone the citizens,” Gandhi said.

“It is evident that the government is practicing a policy of tiring them, but our farmers will not bend before them. The government must let of its ego and repeal the three farm laws and bring an end to the protests. The true meaning of democracy is protecting the interests of the farmers and workers, the Modi government should remember that." she added.

"There is still time for the Modi government to leave the ego of power and immediately withdraw all three black laws unconditionally and end the agitation of the farmers dying in the cold. This is Rajdharma and a tribute to the late farmers," the official handle of the Indian National Congress (INC) tweeted.

अब भी समय है कि मोदी सरकार सत्ता का अंहकार छोड़कर तत्काल बिना शर्त तीनों काले कानून वापस ले और ठंड में दम तोड़ रहे किसानों का आंदोलन समाप्त कराए। यही राजधर्म है और दिवंगत किसानों के प्रति श्रद्धांजलि भी।



कांग्रेस अध्यक्षा, श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी का वक्तव्य। pic.twitter.com/foCFMbuqXm — Congress (@INCIndia) January 3, 2021

Meanwhile, a significant breakthrough in the deadlock over the three Farm Laws was achieved on December 30, after the Centre agreed to 2 out of the 4 demands of the 40 farmer union leaders after nearly 5-hour long deliberations. The Centre has agreed to keep farmers out of the ambit of the penalty for stubble burning and has also conceded to the demand of not going ahead with the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020. The next meeting is scheduled for January 4.

