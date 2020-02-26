Sonia Gandhi Demands Amit Shah's Resignation As Home Minister Amid Delhi Violence; Watch

Congress Party's Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday addressed a press conference after chairing an emergency meeting of the Congress Working Committee amid the shocking violence that has been witnessed in Delhi that has left 20 dead and almost two hundred injured.

While addressing the press conference, Sonia Gandhi called the ongoing violence in North-East Delhi a 'pre-planned conspiracy' and accused the Centre of allowing it to happen. In pursuance of this, the UPA Chairperson demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

"Congress Working Committee believes that Home Minister and Central Government is responsible. Home Minister should tender his resignation with immediate effect," she said, also going on to criticise the Kejriwal-led AAP government.

The Delhi violence

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction. Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday and then again in the evening. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the first meeting, and in the second one, the Delhi Police was given a free hand to quell the violence.

Additionally, the Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order), while in a more recent and significant development, NSA Ajit Doval has inspected the protest sites and has been charged with reining in the violence. He will report to the CCS and the Prime Minister.

The following is the CWC resolution:

The Tragic events since last Sunday have a history, design and a pattern. It was evident even during the Delhi elections. Several leaders of the BJP made inflammatory statements clearly intended to create an atmosphere of fear and hate. The last of these statements was made on Sunday, when a BJP leader gave an ultimatum of three days to the Delhi police and warned that “after three days don’t tell us anything.”

The Delhi Police has remained paralysed in the last 72 hours- 18 lives have been lost so far,

including a head constable, and hundreds are in hospital, many with gunshot injuries. Violence continues unabated on the streets of North East Delhi. The CWC expresses its deep regret and offers its sincere condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and earnestly wishes that the injured persons will recover swiftly and be restored to good health.

After reviewing the situation, the CWC is of the firm opinion that what has happened in Delhi is a colossal failure of duty for which the entire responsibility must be borne by the Central Government and particularly the Home Minister and we call upon the Home Minister to tender his resignation immediately. The Chief Minister and the Delhi Government are equally responsible for not activating the administration to reach out to the people to maintain peace and harmony. It is the collective failure of the two governments that have resulted in a great tragedy in the capital city which threatens to become worse by the day.

The CWC demands answers to the following questions:

1- What were the reports given by the intelligence agencies in the days immediately after the conclusion of the Delhi elections and leading upto today?

2- Was the violence spontaneous as claimed by the MHA or instigated as claimed by MoS Home?

3- What was the strength of the police force deployed on the night of Sunday when there were clear indications that violence will break out?

4- Why were additional security forces not called immediately when it was clear that the situation was beyond the control of the Delhi police ?

5- Where was the Home Minister and what was he doing since last Sunday?

6- Where was the Chief Minister of Delhi and what was he doing since last Sunday?

The CWC believes that the situation is grave and requires urgent action. Adequate security forces must be deployed immediately to bring the situation under control. Peace committees must be formed in every mohalla consisting of members of all communities to ensure that there are no untoward incidents. Senior civil servants must be deployed in each district to take charge of the administration to ensure that the administrative machinery responds to the evolving situation. The CM of Delhi must be visible in the affected areas and in constant communication with the people .

The CWC appeals to the people of Delhi to reject the politics of hate and do their best in healing the rifts caused by these shameful events, to help rebuild all that has been lost and to ensure that such events do not take place ever again.

The CWC calls upon all Congress workers and leaders to visit the affected areas, to extend all possible support to the families of those who have suffered as a consequence of the violence and to help build bridges between communities. This would be the most fitting tribute to Mother India.

